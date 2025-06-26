I Made $500 from a Client I Fired: How to Negotiate a Kill Fee Gracefully – by Amaryllis Yerah

ALERT! ONLY 3 WEEKS UNTIL START-TIME FOR THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST ! Only 500 participants permitted so sign up today if you want to play!

Years ago, I came across this quote, “Walking away is the most profitable move you’ll ever make.” But, it only resonated when I had to walk away from a writing opportunity I desired. When I took on a lifestyle writing gig, I didn’t think my client and I would bump heads so soon. The pay was great, and I’m guilty of pre-planning, but the experience was unfulfilling. So, I wore the freelance badge of honor, and decided to walk away from one of my best projects. But, I did it with confidence, grace, and a $500 kill fee that paid for my audacity.

Let’s quickly rewind.

The Red Flags I Ignored at First

The writing project started like any great relationship. My samples swept the client off their feet; he was enthusiastic, and we were clear on the writing terms. His brand needed a refresh: new content and different messaging as it was headed in a new direction. The pay wasn’t amazing but it was decent. Things started feeling off when the client didn’t want to send me a writing contract, the communication started contradicting itself, and there was no feedback on drafts. This didn’t sit well with my spirit.

After a while, I contacted the client, saying the project dynamic and direction didn’t align with how I worked. I sent him an attachment of the content I had completed and an invoice for a reasonable kill fee to reflect the value already delivered. Yes, you can—and should—get paid even if writing projects don’t go as planned. Unfortunately, the kill fee is one of the most underused tools in freelance writing.

What Is a Kill Fee?

A kill fee is a payment made to a freelance writer by a client when they decide to scrap the work they commissioned from you or when the project ends abruptly. Sadly, I was too far gone in the writing game when I realized I should have still received some form of payment for writing projects that didn’t work out in the past. While a few clients and publications provide standard kill fee amounts and clauses on their websites, I’ve had to inquire about kill fee terms before embarking on writing projects.

Advocating for myself has allowed me to walk away from incomplete projects with a decent payment. Take my recent client as an example. I delivered 40% of the work through drafts, outlines, and Zoom calls. I considered the total cost of a project, and subtracted what I had already offered. I felt like a $500 kill fee was a decent amount from a $1,500 writing project. The client paid after three days—no questions or drama.

Negotiating a Kill Fee Gracefully

My request for the fee worked because I led with value, and showed the client what they had received so far. I wasn’t confrontational though I stated my demands, and ended with grace by offering to walk the next writer through the project, and hand over my files. To negotiate a kill fee gracefully, remember to outline reasons why the project is not working out, and show the value you’ve brought so far.

Although full payments are more logical for a canceled project, the client won’t see it that way. So, it’s only fair to walk away with a percentage of the payment. A general rule of thumb is to ask for 50% of the total payment but some clients will try to negotiate down to 25%. It’s best to stick to your guns. Make your kill fee terms clear before starting a writing project (include them in your contract), and don’t waver no matter what the client says. Most importantly, remember to be kind and not confrontational, yet firm when asking for this payment.

Walking away from money in a freelance writing project is hard, but a draining work relationship costs more than it pays.

Amaryllis Yerah is a financial writer with a knack for turning complex financial topics into engaging, actionable insights. She has written for fintech startups, personal finance blogs, investment firms, and national publications.

