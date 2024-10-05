You Can Earn Around $44K/Year Writing Case Studies for Businesses! – by Jessy Faraday

Case studies are the success stories of a business. A well-written case study can help businesses build trust among their customers. Research reveals that 73% of content marketers prefer case studies to win new customers.

But what’s in it for a freelance writer? Well, businesses can hire you to write case studies for them. And, they can pay you a lot for writing a one-page case study. That’s not a bad option for increasing your income. The trick is to successfully reach these corporate clients.

I’ll explain everything in detail:

How much freelance writers can earn by writing case studies

A case study writer can make $44,000 per year, according to Glassdoor. This makes case study writing a lucrative niche for freelance writers. However, the pay rate per case study depends on your interviewing skills and writing expertise. As a beginner, you can charge as low as $200 for a case study. But, as you gain experience, you can charge as high as $1500 per case study.

What makes a valuable case study?

A case study includes three elements of a business situation: a challenge, a solution, and an outcome. The word count of a business case study may range between 400 and 1500 words.

A valuable case study should be able to build credibility about the client’s business. It should consist of useful but non-promotional content that highlights how a business was able to tackle a specific challenge by implementing a unique approach.

Getting started from scratch

Case study samples can help you close the deal. But, what if you have no case study samples at all? You have to start from somewhere. Here’s a tip: write your first-ever case study for a friend’s business for free. You can learn the basics of case study writing here before writing your first draft.

Now, offer your case study writing service to more friends or colleagues without charging any fee. That way, you’ll be able to get a few case study samples.

How to reach potential clients who might need a case study

Once you’ve got a couple of case study samples, you can approach businesses that might need a paid case study.

Shopify users can be a good target audience because they are more focused on increasing sales online. They are also familiar with content marketing ideas. Therefore, there’s a high chance that they’d respond positively to your case study writing idea.

But the trick is, how to reach them?

Grab the attention of Shopify store owners

Shopify merchants are mostly small business owners who want to get ahead of their competitors. Others are big companies that have already earned high revenues but they are always striving to be on the top. As companies launch new products or services, they will need fresh customer stories written by a professional (or, in other words, a talented freelance writer).

Your role is to write a great pitch, and persuade them that a well-crafted case study can help them win more customers.

Here’s the complete process:

Step 1: In the Google search bar, type a keyword of your preferred niche (for example, “clothing”, “sports equipment”, etc.) and type “Shopify stores.” Now, you’ll get access to blog posts talking about multiple Shopify stores belonging to that specific niche. Clicking on the name of each Shopify store will redirect you to its respective website.

Step 2: Visit the website of each Shopify store, and use their contact form to submit a pitch. Don’t forget to add links to your case study samples in the pitch.

Contact companies that have used Shopify Plus

Shopify Plus has an entire section dedicated to businesses that already have their case studies written. These case studies are related to the integration of Shopify Plus. But, there’s a high chance that they’d want more case studies to expand their business farther.

That’s where you can step in.

Explore the customers of Shopify Plus and you’ll get hundreds of companies with case studies! All of these companies are your potential clients. Visit each company’s website, and hit the “contact us” or “chat with us” button. You are good to go with a case study pitch.

The takeaway

Once you successfully land a case study project, clients will provide you with their business details, customer data, specific challenges the company had been facing, and how they were able to overcome those challenges by implementing a new strategy. Based on these insights, you can craft an enticing case study that reflects the success of the client’s business.

Remember that the demand for case studies never fades away. Companies that outsource case study writing as a content marketing strategy do it consistently. Once you gain experience in business case study writing, you can keep pitching to new clients, and land more case study projects.

RELATED

Jessy Faraday believes that words can influence people, decisions, directions, and above all: the readers! With the passion to explore writing opportunities, she feels joy in discovering the writing landscapes. She loves to be on the hunt to make her freelancing career remarkable so others can also be inspired.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<