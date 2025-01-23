A Freelance Writer’s Retrospective – by Wendy Hobday Haugh

It’s hard to believe I’ve been freelancing for 45 years. But, time does march on and the calendar doesn’t lie. Each decade has gifted me with unique challenges and insight. If any of the suggestions below help you as a writer, great! The beauty of freelancing lies in the fact that every writer charts his or her own course. There’s no right or wrong way to proceed as long as you love what you do, and keep moving forward.

IN YOUR 20s, BE BRAVE:

Believe in yourself. Don’t let youth or inexperience hold you back, or let fear of failure keep you from diving into the writing pool. Youth has a luminescence all its own so shove those insecurities aside, and write something. Then, edit methodically, and submit. Repeat this process over and over again.

IN YOUR 30s, LEARN TO WRITE AMIDST CHAOS:

Whether at home or work, don’t buy into the myths that writers need quiet time, garret space, or ‘the right mood’ to write. If you have children, start when they’re young: write amidst chaos. Train yourself to wordsmith with kids underfoot or coworkers nearby. Learn to listen to your own thoughts, and jot things down even as the world continues to rumble around you. Years ago, I established my writing nook in the heart of my household—the kitchen—and I’ve never regretted that decision. My boys are long-gone now but I’m still in the kitchen.

IN YOUR 40s, WRITE ABOUT WHAT MATTERS MOST:

By now, you’ve covered a wide enough range of topics, and tried enough different writing styles to know what subjects and styles really energize you. Tap into those subjects regularly even if they’re not your biggest moneymakers. Bringing home the bacon is important, yes, but keeping those passion projects perking inspires and fuels a writer’s soul. What matters most to you matters.

IN YOUR 50s, WRITE THROUGH THE BEST AND WORST OF TIMES:

Writing comes easily when life is stress-free. When crises arise, however—anything from the happier stressors like holidays and weddings to the life-altering challenges of health scares and divorce—a writer may slam on the brakes. I did this for years until I discovered the many benefits of continuing to write and produce, no matter what. Inevitably, life’s worrisome edges dull when I enter my writing zone. My focus shifts, my brain digs into the task at hand, and I feel myself start to relax. A temporary reprieve, sure, but invaluable.

IN YOUR 60s, CLAIM YOUR PRIME WRITING TIME:

Flexibility is one of the greatest perks of freelancing. I used to squeeze writing in between the needs of my family and students. But, in my 60s, with mothering and teaching behind me, I finally discovered my personal ‘best time.’ Every morning, after feeding the cats, I grab the 20-ounce coffee purchased by my loving husband, and park myself at my kitchen desk. While he enjoys a peaceful breakfast, I write. A bit unconventional but it works for us. He knows I’m at my clearheaded best first thing in the morning and I credit his encouragement and support for every sale I make.

IN YOUR 70s, BRANCH OUT:

Chart new neural pathways by broadening your net. Markets evolve continually so keep learning new skills, exploring new genres, and trying new markets. There’s always so much more to learn and the clock is winding down. Who knows? That niche you’ve never dared explore before might turn out to be your best fit yet.

IN YOUR 80s?

Haven’t gotten there yet so I honestly don’t know what to tell you except…if your brain keeps firing and your fingers still fly or peck their way across the keyboard, keep at it. Continue to turn out stories that deepen your sense of purpose, and keep your editors smiling. Writing is a lifelong endeavor—a profession with no mandatory retirement age!—so, stay the course. Keep doing what you love.

Wendy Hobday Haugh’s short stories, articles, and poems have appeared in dozens of national and regional publications, including Woman’s World, Highlights for Children, and Simply Saratoga. Her 20th Chicken Soup for the Soul story will appear in Tales of Christmas, due out October 15th. Wendy lives with her husband and two felines in upstate New York.

