6 Magazines about Gardening and Farming That Pay Writers – by Michael W Michelsen, Jr.

Do you like the feeling of dirt under your fingernails? Do you love the feeling of warmth from the sun on your back? Your writing niche could be about gardening and farming!

Here are seven magazines about gardening and farming that pay freelance writers:

1. The American Gardener – American Horticultural Society (ahsgardening.org)

The American Gardener is a publication sponsored by the American Horticultural Society. IT’s primary focus is on experienced amateur gardeners, but it is easy to read, which makes it great for gardeners at every level. The American Gardener is primarily written by freelance contributors who write everything from features to short department sections.

Features run from 1,500 to 2,500 words. Departments run about 750 to 1,000 words. The pay runs from $300 to $600 for features and $150 to $299 to department pieces.

Writer’s Guidelines – American Horticultural Society (ahsgardening.org)

2. Modern Gardens

Modern Gardens is a UK-based monthly magazine that is not only about gardening, but also about making it part of your lifestyle. Modern Gardens shows readers how to make their outdoor space more beautiful, as well as more productive. Readers’ gardens are heavily emphasized. They also feature lots of garden and gardening tips.

Payment is about £300 for 4 pages, including images, increasing from there.

Writers Guidelines: moderngardensmagazine.co.uk/contact-us/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

3. Modern Farmer

Don’t let the name of this magazine throw you. Modern Farmer is all about sustainable farming, and inspiring people to take action in regards to their lifestyles. Do you have a new way of being socially responsible in your approaches to gardening and eating? This is the magazine to show off your talents.

Modern Farmer’s pay rate starts at about $350.

Writers Guidelines: Submissions – Modern Farmer

4. The Maine Organic Farmer & Gardener

The Maine Organic Farmer & Gardener is the quarterly publication of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. They are interested in anything having to do with farming and gardening, from livestock to nutrition.

Their word count runs from 1,200 to 2,200 words. They pay $.25 per word of finished copy.

Writers Guidelines: Writers Guidelines | Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners (mofga.org)

5. Birds and Blooms

For anyone whose focus of gardening is to attract birds, Birds & Blooms is perfect! Not only is it beautiful, but it’s also full of lots of good information about gardening. Birds & Blooms is written in a friendly, informal style that is easy to work with. It’s easy to think of the magazine’s tone as two friends standing over the fence from each other talking.

Their length runs up to 1,000 words and pays $100 to $400.

Writers Guidelines: Submission Guidelines – Birds and Blooms

6. Texas Gardener

Texas Gardener is a bi-monthly magazine that focuses on everything unique to gardening in Texas. They look for article submissions that are both technical and practical. They also feature their Between Neighbors section that provides neighborly advice.

Their article range from 1,200 to 1,500 words. Payment is $50 to $200 for features.

Writers Guidelines: Microsoft Word – Writer Guidelines-2021.docx (texasgardener.com

Michael W. Michelsen, Jr. is a freelance writer living in a cultural wasteland commonly known as Southern California. He specializes in business and technology subjects, but is not too proud to consider virtually any subject. Readers can reach him by email, Muck Rack, or LinkedIn. Facebook does nothing but frustrate him, but if you insist, you can see his page here: https://www.facebook.com/mike.michelsen.35/

