8 Paying Aviation Markets for Writers – Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.

I have been around aviation all my life. My father was a career Air Force officer (co-pilot/navigator) who made sure his sons knew a thing or two about the subject. It stands to reason that, because of this, I tend to gravitate to aviation publications. Furthermore, there are a lot of them out there that welcome freelance writers. What follows are just a few of them. CAVU, friends.

They generally pay $150 for a feature length piece. General Aviation News . I have written for these folks for several years, and have always found them to be nice people who are receptive to ideas. They are all pilots so it’s good to know something about aviation before you approach them, but they use a lot of human-interest stories.

Vintage Aviation News. If your idea of aviation is a little older and more towards warbirds, Vintage Aviation News is the place for you. If you love old airplanes and like writing about the planes themselves, restorations, and the sort, this is the place for you. They generally pay about $75 for a feature length piece. . If your idea of aviation is a little older and more towards warbirds, Vintage Aviation News is the place for you. If you love old airplanes and like writing about the planes themselves, restorations, and the sort, this is the place for you.

Flying. There are a lot of bibles for the aviation industry, but nothing comes closer to being The Bible for aviation like Flying. The editors of this one are all pilots, but you won’t be able to pull the wool over their eyes with a bunch of talk. If you speak aviation, and have a good story, this is one publication you should talk to. Flying is almost completely staff written, but they will entertain something they like. They generally pay about $200 for a feature story. . There are a lot of bibles for the aviation industry, but nothing comes closer to being The Bible for aviation like Flying. The editors of this one are all pilots, but you won’t be able to pull the wool over their eyes with a bunch of talk. If you speak aviation, and have a good story, this is one publication you should talk to. Flying is almost completely staff written, but they will entertain something they like.

Plane and Pilot Magazine. Plane and Pilot is another industry standard. They have been around for a long time and have earned their stripes as a well-considered aviation publication. They pay about $200 for a feature length piece. . Plane and Pilot is another industry standard. They have been around for a long time and have earned their stripes as a well-considered aviation publication.

Kitplanes. Kitplanes is an entirely different breed of aviation publication. Kitplanes readers are pilots who build and fly their own airplanes from kits. You might think of Kitplanes as an aviation magazine where pilots have grease under their fingernails. If you have built your own airplane or otherwise know about building an airplane from a kit, Kitplanes might be a good bet for you. Pays $250 to $1,000 for a feature length piece. . Kitplanes is an entirely different breed of aviation publication. Kitplanes readers are pilots who build and fly their own airplanes from kits. You might think of Kitplanes as an aviation magazine where pilots have grease under their fingernails. If you have built your own airplane or otherwise know about building an airplane from a kit, Kitplanes might be a good bet for you.

Pay varies. Flight Journal . Flight Journal is an aviation publication with a historical tone. Flight Journal is different from other publications in that they can be highly technical, or not technical at all. It all depends on that historical context.

The pay varies widely, but can range from $ 200 to $1,000. Air & Space . Air & Space is published by the Smithsonian Institution, so you know that it’s top notch. The niche for Air & Space is, of course, air and space, but beyond that, their focus is very open. They are just as likely to publish a story about a new missile as they are about a helicopter squadron from the Vietnam War.

Skies Magazine . Skies Magazine is a digital publication covering North American aviation news, with comprehensive coverage of business, commercial, general, and military aviation sectors. Skies delivers insightful stories, in-depth reports, and stunning photography. The publication includes regular features such as operator profiles, industry reports, and flight test articles. Skies has recently expanded its coverage to include more human-interest stories and launched ‘Chasing the Shot,’ a bi-monthly photo issue celebrating aviation photography. Pay varies widely but starts at about $200.

MORE PAYING AVIATION MARKETS FOR WRITERS!

Michael W. Michelsen, Jr. is a freelance writer living in a cultural wasteland commonly known as Southern California. He specializes in business and technology subjects, but is not too proud to consider virtually any subject. Readers can reach him by email , Muck Rack, or LinkedIn. Facebook does nothing but frustrate him, but if you insist, you can see his page here: https://www.facebook.com/mike.michelsen.35