I Earn More Than $5000/Month Writing Webinar Templates – by Stowe Ronald

As technology is at the forefront of today’s society, thousands of businesses rely on online platforms to increase visibility. Webinars have become a common way to do this. A webinar is a live, virtual seminar. For these brands, organizing a webinar is a complex process that requires the expertise of a writer.

What is a Webinar Template?

A webinar template is a written dialogue of what will be shared and taught during the virtual seminar. Also known as a webinar script, at a minimum, it includes a brief history of the brand, the agenda of what’s to be discussed, navigational instructions, and a list of things to avoid. Webinar templates are crucial for success and conversion. As most brands want to ensure they convey their message in the right way from the start, they hire a freelance writer to compile these templates to ensure they are professionally written.

As a writer, your job is to help the brand seamlessly convey information, and break down the project deliverables. While you’ll need to wear your thinking cap, the good news is that the company will always give you information to reference through the writing process. A webinar template is also important long after the webinar is over. Most brands will email the templates to the clients who can’t log into the webinar, and may require a write-up of the template upon completing the webinar. In this case, you’ll listen to the webinar and summarize it.

Where To Get Webinar Template Writing Jobs

Online due diligence will help you find the best webinar template writing jobs. The search term “webinar templates” makes it easy to locate these tasks on job boards. Creating a writer’s website that shows your expertise in this field will also help clients seek you out. Ensure your website description uses search terms like “webinar script expert” or “webinar template services” so you can show up on search engines. These are highly searched terms amongst those looking for these services.

Cold-pitching brands will equally help you land these template writing jobs. Don’t wait for them to find you! Find the right email address, explain the benefits of a webinar for brands that haven’t considered one, and show writing samples to brands that dominate the space.

How Much Do Webinar Template Writers Make?

Freelance writers charge anywhere from $100 to $2,000 to write webinar templates. This figure depends on your expertise in the niche. When starting, it’s best to quote at the lower end, and increase your rate steadily as you gain experience and build a portfolio. However, this is not a general rule of thumb. Bigger brands are always willing to pay more for their webinar templates. Be savvy about the brands you’re pitching to, and quote accordingly.

For instance, a small business may have a budget of $200 for their webinar templates while Fortune 500 companies are ready to part with $2000 and above for a template. Writers can charge extra for services like creating PowerPoint presentations to feature the points in the webinar template or add images.

Important Tips To Remember

The following tips will help you be a successful webinar template writer:

Know where to look for jobs

Scour online job boards, and prepare to turn the Internet upside down to find the best opportunities. Looking through career pages will also let you know when they are hiring, or seeking freelance help.

Understand the brand and its objectives

Take time to research the brand, its history, products, and services before pitching a webinar template. Know the audience, and tap into what they want to hear.

Nurture your skills over time



There’s always an opportunity to learn and better your skills. There are online courses that will help you master the art of webinar writing. Upskilling will also help you enjoy the most competitive rates.

Stowe Ronald is a Massachusetts-based writer who enjoys writing and converting audiences. He enjoys writing for B2B and B2C brands. He has written for Tapdesk, Amazon, and Disney among other brands.







