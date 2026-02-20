Baby Luke HAS ARRIVED!!!

We apologize for not getting an issue sent out last week. I was in Rome, Georgia for the arrival of our new grandson, Luke!
Our daughter had some postpartum blood pressure issues but she’s all fine now. Luke is a very sweet baby! He just eats, poops, and sleeps. He hardly cries at all! Well, except for when they pulled him out of his warm comfy place!
He weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz. when he was born. Then, he peed on a nurse, which dropped his weight down to 8 lbs., 9 oz. 😉
Enjoy the cuteness overload while I get back to catching up on my work. 🙂
My comment disappeared. Luke is beautiful and cuddly and expresses himself well. Must take after Grandma for the latter part! God bless him and his family. Enjoy him, they don’t stay babies for long (hide the expensive ornaments dept.)
Awwwwwwwww! Wish this thing had huge fonts. Luke is so cuddly looking and adorable. Glad his mama is doing well, gotta keep an eye on that blood pressure.
Whom does he look like, Angela? Especially with that little roaring face — he expresses well. Grandma expresses well too so maybe it is she!
God bless the little guy and his family.
He looks a LOT like his big brother Jack. 🙂
Congratulations on your new arrival to the family. May you all experience laughter, joy and love with this wee one for many years to come.