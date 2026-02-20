Baby Luke HAS ARRIVED!!!

We apologize for not getting an issue sent out last week. I was in Rome, Georgia for the arrival of our new grandson, Luke!

Our daughter had some postpartum blood pressure issues but she’s all fine now. Luke is a very sweet baby! He just eats, poops, and sleeps. He hardly cries at all! Well, except for when they pulled him out of his warm comfy place!

He weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz. when he was born. Then, he peed on a nurse, which dropped his weight down to 8 lbs., 9 oz. 😉

Enjoy the cuteness overload while I get back to catching up on my work. 🙂

