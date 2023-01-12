Welcoming Grandbaby #4!!

Howdy folks! Brian here.

It’s been a hectic week here at the home office!

Angela left Sunday to head over the mountains (in really nasty weather), and arrived at Ali and Justin’s house in preparation for Monday’s arrival of little Charly Rose.

Our family’s newest addition made her grand entrance at around 11:40am Monday morning.

Anyone else notice the resemblance to a Cabbage Patch doll?

Mamma and baby are doing fine and Angela will be back next week, probably telling you a lot more about the experience. I stayed here with the two fur babies (if you can call 100 lb. Tank a “baby”) because the last thing Ali and Justin needed was one more person and two more dogs in their house…chasing their cats.

Speaking of Tank, he’s been having a skin problem that was causing him to chew big bare spots in his tail. So, he’s having to wear one of those cones over his head to keep him from chewing on himself. Have you ever seen a 100-pound dog attempt to navigate his way around a house with a big cone on his head? That’s bad enough. But Tank, when he is unhappy or uncomfortable, prefers to be real close to us. So, I’m constantly being bumped, nudged, and almost knocked down every time I walk through the house.

As I write this, I’m sitting in our basement monitoring a huge line of storms that are dropping tornadoes all over Alabama, and heading this way. Keep the folks in Alabama in your prayers as these tornadoes are doing immense damage. And, here we thought we were safe because we left Florida, the hurricane state.

