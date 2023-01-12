Welcoming Grandbaby #4!!

Howdy folks! Brian here.
It’s been a hectic week here at the home office!
Angela left Sunday to head over the mountains (in really nasty weather), and arrived at Ali and Justin’s house in preparation for Monday’s arrival of little Charly Rose.
Our family’s newest addition made her grand entrance at around 11:40am Monday morning.
Anyone else notice the resemblance to a Cabbage Patch doll?
Mamma and baby are doing fine and Angela will be back next week, probably telling you a lot more about the experience. I stayed here with the two fur babies (if you can call 100 lb. Tank a “baby”) because the last thing Ali and Justin needed was one more person and two more dogs in their house…chasing their cats.
Speaking of Tank, he’s been having a skin problem that was causing him to chew big bare spots in his tail. So, he’s having to wear one of those cones over his head to keep him from chewing on himself. Have you ever seen a 100-pound dog attempt to navigate his way around a house with a big cone on his head? That’s bad enough. But Tank, when he is unhappy or uncomfortable, prefers to be real close to us. So, I’m constantly being bumped, nudged, and almost knocked down every time I walk through the house.
As I write this, I’m sitting in our basement monitoring a huge line of storms that are dropping tornadoes all over Alabama, and heading this way. Keep the folks in Alabama in your prayers as these tornadoes are doing immense damage. And, here we thought we were safe because we left Florida, the hurricane state.
RELATED
- Meet Baby Jack!!
- Mackenzie’s VERY Stressful Entry into the World
- Baby Mackenzie is FINALLY HERE! And, it was a VERY rough ride for her mommy!
- The Furry New Tornadoes INSIDE Our House!
Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.
ANGELA ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy
ANGELA ON FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750
ANGELA ON LINKEDIN
https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/
Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/
Read More News From The Home Office
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
I meant tornadoes when I said we don’t get “those” in my part of Canada. Forty whacks.
Linda G.
YAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY WELCOME, LITTLE CHARLY ROSE!!!!!!!!
This is awesome!!!
Prayers said, Brian — come to my part of Canada, we don’t get those here. Take care. More prayers coming for the family as well.
Linda G
Blessings to your family, and safety from storms!
El McMeen, Happy BookLocker Author