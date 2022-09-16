Post-hospital Update on Little Jack

Hi, everybody.

As Brian briefly explained last week, Jack has been very ill. He started running a fever at his birthday party. The next day, it shot up to 103 so his parents took him to Urgent Care. On Tuesday, they were back at Urgent Care. On Wednesday, his pediatrician could finally see him. His symptoms were a high fever (it got up to 103.4 at one point), a runny nose, and coughing.

The pediatrician spent two hours with him, running tests. Flu, Covid, strep, and more. Everything came back negative so she sent them to the local hospital for blood draws, saying she didn’t want to wait until the next day for results (which would have been the case if they’d sent him a regular lab).

They took him back home, and waited for the phone call. It came around 6:00 p.m. They were told to immediately take him to the children’s hospital in Atlanta because his white blood cell count was very high. I packed a bag at lightning speed and raced to their house so I could spend the night with Mackenzie (Jack’s 3-year-old sister). When I arrived, her other grandma was there (who lives closer to them). She had to work the next day so I took over. Mackenzie and I ate Happy Meals, and had a super fun slumber party!! All the while, I was terribly worried about Jack.

Our daughter was keeping me up to date through text messages. They had to check in at the E.R. It was standing room only, and there was a line of about 20 people to check in. They finally got into a room and poor Jack had to give up more blood, and got his very first IV. Then, he had to go for x-rays. He was NOT a happy boy.

After many, many, many hours, they finally had a diagnosis. Three of them actually.

Rhinovirus

Adenovirus

Pneumonia

The Adenovirus can cause very high fevers and the doctors speculated that virus is what also caused the pneumonia. He was put on Amoxicillin and he got to go home.

Five days later, he developed a rash over his entire body. Turns out he’s allergic to penicillin. Despite the fact that he took his last dose day before yesterday, the pediatrician put him on another antibiotic and steroids to treat the reaction. He was up most of last night crying and itching. That poor baby can’t catch a break.

If you are a praying person, please pray for Jack. He needs it. He’s been sick with one thing or another (including a stomach virus) every single week since he started school last month. Our entire family very much appreciates your prayers. We’ve been been extremely worried. 🙁

