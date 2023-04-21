The Garden Beds are Now Full!

Over the winter, Brian and Mason built more raised beds for our garden. We have 13 now. We also ordered and received another truckload of Black Gold dirt from a local company. Brian and Mason also extended our irrigation system to reach all of the new stuff.

In the fall, Brian tilled all of the remaining plants into the soil, and added more nutrients. The beds then wintered over and, as soon as things warmed up, the weeds emerged. Brian tilled those into the soil before we started planting seedlings, and direct-sowing seeds.

Our fig trees died (it was a hard winter) so we replaced those with two apple trees and two pawpaw trees. Our peach and pecan trees are looking really good from last year (they are small, and not yet producing). The grapevines aren’t looking great so Brian planted a different variety.

There are several varieties of lettuce growing in pots in the greenhouse. Those will stay there throughout the season. The yellow, zucchini, and butternut squash seedlings are still in the greenhouse but everything else is in dirt now. That includes onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, beets, turnips, corn, peas, bush beans, pole beans, several varieties of peas, and garlic. I know I’m forgetting a few things.

Mason planted red and fingerling potatoes over a month ago. The red potato plants are already huge!!

The strawberries came up from last year and they are looking great!! We also added more raspberry bushes this year. The blackberry and blueberry bushes are looking awesome, too! We’re hoping for a bumper crop of everything this year.

Some things won’t get planted until late summer, like the Okra, which loves very hot weather.

The best part is our grandson, Jack, and our granddaughter, Mackenzie, were both here last weekend to help with some of the planting.

Oh yeah! We bought one avocado tree last year and put it in a pot so we could keep it in the basement during the winter. Well, two months ago it started flowering. On days when it was above freezing, we put it in the sunshine on the driveway. I didn’t think anything would fertilize them but, I’ll be darned, we have eight tiny avocados growing on that tree right now! It’s only six feet tall. I’m not sure how it’s going to hold those yummy things without breaking its thin branches.

We are looking forward to another summer of gardening fun!! 🙂

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: