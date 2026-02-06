Baby Countdown!!! And, Brian Won’t Starve When I’m Gone…

Our new grandbaby is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday! I’ve been trying to stay caught up on my work because I will be there to help out after little Luke arrives. Please pray for Luke and his mama.

And, please pray for his mama’s mama. Brian is sick right now. I’ve been holed up in the guestroom for three days now. I can NOT get sick!!!

Yesterday, I did some marathon online grocery shopping for delivery. It’s all frozen meals. That way, Brian can choose what he wants, and pop it in the microwave. If he goes into the kitchen, I wait an hour until I go in there to try to avoid breathing his air. And, he’ll have easy meals for when I’m gone next week.

Yesterday, I texted him this: “These are your dining choices for this evening.”

I’ve washed my hands so many times that the skin is very dry and crackly. I’m also taking the vitamin regimen that we came up with during Covid. It works!

I’ll have pictures of baby Luke to post next week! 🙂

