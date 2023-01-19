Update on Baby Charly Rose and Her Mama

As Brian told you all last week, our fourth grandchild was born on 1/9/2023 via c-section. We got her all settled in and then she was wheeled away with her husband taking pictures and everybody smiling really big.

I figured it would be about two hours and my stomach was growling so the cafeteria was the next stop. As soon as I took the first bite of my Chicken Melt (not even CLOSE to healthy!), the hospital intercom started playing a lullaby. I knew that Charly Rose was here!

About 30 minutes later, our son-in-law texted me, telling me to come to the recovery room. Our daughter was bleeding more than they liked so the put her on a Pitocin drip. That seemed to work so they took her to the regular maternity ward floor, and got her settled in there.

A few minutes later, the bleeding returned and, without getting too graphic, it was absolutely terrifying. They gave her more Pitocin. That wasn’t working. They were on the phone with the surgeon. Five nurses were in there running around. I was sitting in a corner shaking and thinking my heart might just burst because it was pounding so hard. Our son-in-law was holding the baby next to me.

Our daughter later said she knew it wasn’t good because of the looks the nurses were giving each other. They ordered TXA (Tranexamic Acid), which they told us was “the battleground medicine.” It arrived quickly and they ripped down the Pitocin bag, pulled it from the IV, and started administering the TXA. And, 15 minutes later, the bleeding was under control. She had no other problems after that.

We were then able to sit back and enjoy playing with Charly Rose, who was alert and looking all around. At one point, she made a very loud sound when filling her diaper and our daughter and I both said, at the exact same time, “NOT IT!” Our son-in-law had to change it. Ha ha ha.

Our daughter was discharged the next day. And, two days later, their son came home from school with a cold. Unfortunately, Charly caught it, and has been very stuffy, and running a low-grade fever. But, she’s now better than she was two days ago. Please pray for her. It’s very scary having a sick newborn. 🙁

The growing family has settled in very nicely. Charly Rose is a dream baby. She only cries when she’s being changed or bathed. She is VERY happy and her two siblings ADORE her, as do the rest of us. 😉

