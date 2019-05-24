A Night in the Hospital but No Grand Baby Yet!

Our daughter is due any minute now. Earlier this week, we all headed for the hospital when her contractions were 3-4 minutes apart. She labored all night and then they stopped so she was released. The contractions were not very strong but they were coming like clockwork.

Needless to say, we were up all night long, and slept half of the next day.

I am trying desperately to remain caught up on work so I can drop everything when we get the big phone call!

So, based on the picture above, do you think she looks ready? 😉

The new angel will be Mackenzie Mae and we can’t WAIT to meet her!!

