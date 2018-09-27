Who Needs a Baby Teether When You Have Board Books?

Our grandson, Jack, turned one last month. Ever since he was born, we’ve been buying him books. Board books, of course. While they are easy to clean with a wipey if Jack drools on them, or drags them through his bowl of pureed green beans, it seems they are most susceptible to teeth marks. Those are impossible to remove.

This reminded me of the board books I bought for our children so many years ago. By the time they outgrew those beloved picture books, they were pretty mangled. I particularly remember, as many of you parents will, that the corners were tattered, with layers of cardboard splitting from the exteriors of the covers.

Heaven knows how much board book cardboard our children ingested over the years.

Our daughter and son-in-law are vacationing right now. They rented an Airbnb home in the Georgia wilderness. For Jack’s birthday, I bought him the entire set of Pout Pout Fish books, along with a stuffed Pout Pout Fish. His mommy and daddy took those books with them on the trip, and strategically placed them where he could see them, and ask for them whenever he wanted one.

The day after they arrived, our daughter sent me a text saying they were having a rough day because Jack was getting two bottom canines. While I felt sorry for his parents, I was extremely pleased that they took his cardboard teething squares along on the trip!

And, just so you won’t have rainy season photo withdrawals, this happened on Monday:

