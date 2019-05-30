Aaaaand, Still No Grand Baby! But, here’s what I’m doing to stay ready!!

As many of you know from last week, our daughter and son-in-law are going to have their second child, a girl, any day now. As you can see below, their son, Jack, is not at ALL enthusiastic about getting a little sister. 😉

Boy, I tell ya, this waiting-for-labor stuff is exhausting! I am constantly trying to keep right up to date with my work AND keep all the laundry caught up, too. I’ve had a bag packed for the big day for two weeks now but I keep digging into it for my favorite dress, my favorite nightie, clean undies, etc. I just now re-packed it again after our son, Max, did laundry at the marina laundromat.

I check in with our daughter several times a day. Yesterday, she had a dream where a voice told her, “Now is the time to rest.” She’s been nesting like crazy. She even weeded the patio bricks by the pool in this Florida heat! She’s also been waking up way earlier than normal every morning. The baby dropped three weeks ago and she had several hours of regular contractions (2-3 minutes apart) a week and a half ago. The signs are all there but still no baby.

On Saturday, I’m going to take Max and Mason to the beach for the day so I fully expect THAT will be the day when the call comes in – you know…when I’m all sandy and sweaty and sunburned. 😉

In the meantime, I am all caught up on my emails and I’m getting a solid eight hours of sleep each night.

WE ARE SO EXCITED!!! 🙂

Last weekend, we took the boys fishing next to the Skyway Bridge and we had a super time!

Mason had one huge bite that bent his hook before getting away. As you can see, the other fish we caught weren’t quite enough for a meal.

Now, I have to get back to work so I can stay CAUGHT UP! 🙂

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

Read More News From The Home Office

