Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 06/26/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
And, don’t miss this week’s episode of The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
Full-time Remote Senior Editor – Pays $88K-$120K/year.
Fast Company
Full-time Remote Newsletter Editor – near Chicago. Pays $85K-$100K.
Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc.
Full-time Remote Intern – in Nevada. Pays $17/hour.
The Nevada Independent
Full-time Remote D.C. Correspondent – Pays $70K-$85K.
The Nevada Independent
Full-time Remote Senior/Principle Technical Artist – near Sacramento, CA
Azra Games Inc.
Full-time Remote Content Writer
Xduce
Freelance Superhero Journalist
CBR
Full-time Remote Associate Creative Director, Copy – Pays $130K-$165K.
Inizio Evoke
Freelance Movies & TV Reporter
Marshall’s Specialty Services LLC
Full-time Remote SEO Specialist
Manay CPA Inc.
Freelance Anime Lists Writers
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
Freelance Content Writers
Northwest Registered Agent LLC
Freelance Youtube Video Editor
Shared Media LLC
Freelance Entertainment News Hosts, Reality TV Experts
Shared Media LLC
Full-time Remote Grant Writer – near Lancaster, OH
New Horizon Mental Health
Full-time Remote SEO Manager – Pays $82K-$95K.
Sosemo
Full-time Remote Communications Specialist – near San Francisco, CA
The New Orleans Jewish Community Center
Full-time Remote Managing Editor – near Roanoke, VA
Virginia Press Association
Full-time Remote Managing Editor
American Society of Civil Engineers
Full-time Remote Managing Editor
Eternal Word Television Network, Inc,
Full-time Remote Photo Editor
WeCare Medical Specialty Group
Full-time Remote Brand Editor/Copywriter – with Wellness experience. Pays $100K-$115K.
Mathys+Potestio
Freelance Business & Finance News Writer – Pays $20-$50/hour.
Investopedia
Freelance Psychological Thriller Outline Writer
Mary Stone Publishing
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $45/hour.
The Odd Foundation
Freelance Brand Editor
Syneos Health Commercial Solutions
Full-time Remote DTC Email Copywriter
Stimulate
Freelance Bilingual Japanese Content Producer – Pays $25/hour.
Major League Baseball (MLB)
Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer – GxP & Pharma/Lifescience domain
Dice
Freelance Creative Writer
iMerit
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.