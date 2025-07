Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/10/2025

ALERT!!! THE SUMMER, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 2 WEEKS AWAY! Only 500 participants are permitted so SIGN UP TODAY if you want to play!

Freelance Writer

Malebird Makina

Freelance Writer

MEZIMA

Remote Full-Time Writer

Lombok Concierge

Freelance Youtube Scriptwriter

Crealon Media

Freelance AI Blog/Content Writer

Start Learn LLC

Freelance Linguistics-Based Content Writer

Game Design Skills

Freelance Newsletter Writer & Research Analyst

Optimus Media

Remote Full-Time ADA Technical Writer

Tuba Group, Inc.

Freelance Auto Mechanic Writer

Jerry

Freelance Stock Market Writer

Flywheel Publishing

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $42-$47/hour

JustinBradley

Remote Full-Time Technical Copywriter

BairesDev

Freelance Cybersecurity Digital Content Writer

Graphite

Remote Full-Time Digital Writer

Carhartt

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour

Compose.ly

Freelance Creative Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour

Mercor

Freelance Japanese Content Producer

Major League Baseball (MLB)

Remote Technical Writer

TECHEAD

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $50/hour

BuzzCo

Freelance Content Writer

Aquent

Remote Full-Time Technical Content Developer – Pays $100K-$115K/year

Udacity

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $46K-$72K/year

Businessolver

Freelance Copywriter

Creative Cove Inc.

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $170K-$215K/year

Horizon3.ai

Freelance Writer

Mercor

Remote Full-Time Scientific Writer

University of Miami

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour

Russell Tobin

Freelance Medical Writer

Precision Medicine Group

Freelance Music Features Writer

Collider

Remote Full-Time SEO/Technical Content Writer – Pays $50K-$55K/year

Focus Digital

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer/Editor

TekSynap

Freelance Copywriter

Plein Air Agency

Remote Full-Time Seasonal Commerce Deal Writer – Pays $18-$20/hour

The Krazy Coupon Lady

