Back to (Floating) School!

First, our adorable grandson, Jack, turned one last week. I couldn’t resist sharing the photo above with you all. 😉

Max and Mason, who are homeschooled here on board No Tan Lines (“Tanny”), are “back to school” this week! Yea! (Our word, not theirs!)

While some kids have to go back in early August, we still believe in the old fashioned “back to school after Labor Day” practice. Of course, they get “out” of school later than other kids as well (June versus May).

Max is a junior and Mason is in 6th grade. We are currently using Time4Learning.com, which is a great online system that allows parents to see what the kids are doing in real-time, along with their grades, of course. And, parents can have their children re-do lessons that don’t have a satisfactory grade. Our criteria is 80%. Anything below 80% must be re-done from start to finish. That makes the boys wants to do their absolute best the first time around. Otherwise, re-doing work in the afternoon or evening cuts into their video game time. They usually score between 90 and 100 percent.

The boys also have a math tutor two days a week because I am, admittedly, math impaired. Once Max hit junior high, I threw in the towel on helping with math. We started with on-site tutoring at two different local services but we discovered that one-on-one tutoring in the home (I mean on the boat) is much more efficient and convenient.

Max and Mason also attend a homeschooling group each Wednesday where they learn skills they can’t from your standard reading, writing, and arithmatic textbooks, like:

Crazy Chemworks & Crime Solvers

Candy Chemistry

Teen Improv (Like we need any more jokesters on the boat!)

Crime & Punishment in the United States

Mock Combat (Cool!!)

And, Terra for Teens (I have no idea what that is but they’re both super excited about it)

I like schooldays because they are more structured, which brings us all comfort. However, when Tropical Storm Gordon sideswiped us on Memorial Day, life on board Tanny was anything but structured! It got hairy for a few hours (55 mph gusts!) and we had to add a couple of extra lines but we all came through just fine.

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

