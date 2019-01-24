It’s a GIRL!!! Awe!!!! (Does anybody know what breed mix she is?!)

We are THRILLED to announce the newest edition to our family! This is our new Grandpuppy, Opal. She is part Boxer, part Hound Dog, part Weimaraner, part Rhodesian Ridgeback, and part of about 15 other breeds. The lady at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue (which is also where we got Coco) took pictures of Opal’s face and pulled them up on an app that tells the dog’s probable breed. Ha ha ha. She took several pictures and the app kept giving her different results. The one consistent one was Bull Dog and you can definitely see that in Opal’s face.

Opal is two months old. She only barks when she sees really big dogs and she has the most adorable, high-pitched, baby bark!! She loves all humans and, when you approach her, she throws herself onto her back, wiggles her legs, and begs for a belly rub. She is very good at butt sniffing but our dog Coco, is much taller so that butt is a bit difficult to reach.

We and our son, Frank, are head over heels in love with this sweet, cuddly, adorable little lady! As you can see, we’ve gone a bit nuts with the photographs. 😉

RELATED

A NEW FAMILY MEMBER!!! (Click here to see a puppy SMILING HUGE!)

What Will CocoPuff Eat Next?!

Coco’s Getting BIG!!!

Coco the Dog Warns Us of Trouble to Come!

R.I.P., Percy. 🙁

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More News From The Home Office

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html