Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/29/2025

Remote Full-Time News Editor – Pays $45K-$70K/year
The Epoch Times
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $42-$47/hour
EPITEC
Freelance Editorial Writer
Huckleberry Labs
Remote Full-Time Proofreader/Copywriter
Devoted Health
Freelance Technical Writer
Jobs via Dice
Freelance Writer
Mallolas Group
Freelance Telecom Construction Technical Writer – Pays $20-$21/hour
Lensa
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour
The Judge Group
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
WorkForce Software
Freelance Assessment Writers
PDK International
Remote Full-Time Medical/Clinical Reimbursement Policy Writer
CareSource
Remote Full-Time Lead Writer
ClickOut Media
Freelance IT Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour
CBTS
Remote Full-Time CDI Query Writer
Accuity
Freelance Contributing Writer
The Social Edge
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $26-$38/hour
KellyMitchell Group
Freelance Web Copywriter
VARITE Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer
LS Solutions
Freelance Technical Writer/Editor
Lensa
Freelance Austrian Writer
Outlier
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
REPAY – Realtime Electronic Payments
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $60K-$75K/year
RKD Group
Freelance B2B Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40/hour
The Mom Project
Freelance Technical Writer
INSPYR Solutions
Freelance Technical Writer
Actalent
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Bee Talent Solutions
Freelance Technical Writer
ECLARO
Freelance Claims Writer
Metro Public Adjustment, Inc.
Freelance Copywriter
Meet Life Sciences
Freelance Medical Writer
Apex Systems
Freelance Copywriter
Solomon Page
Freelance Medical Writer
Apex Systems
Remote Full-Time Federal Writer – Pays $70-$110/hour
Interos.ai
Remote Full-Time Physics YouTube Channel Writer/Director
Electrify Video Partners
Freelance English Content Writer
Mindrift
Remote Full-Time Marketing Content Writer
Betts Recruiting
