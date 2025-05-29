Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/29/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

And, don’t miss this week’s episode of The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Remote Full-Time News Editor – Pays $45K-$70K/year

The Epoch Times

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $42-$47/hour

EPITEC

Freelance Editorial Writer

Huckleberry Labs

Remote Full-Time Proofreader/Copywriter

Devoted Health

Freelance Technical Writer

Jobs via Dice

Freelance Writer

Mallolas Group

Freelance Telecom Construction Technical Writer – Pays $20-$21/hour

Lensa

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour

The Judge Group

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

WorkForce Software

Freelance Assessment Writers

PDK International

Remote Full-Time Medical/Clinical Reimbursement Policy Writer

CareSource

Remote Full-Time Lead Writer

ClickOut Media

Freelance IT Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour

CBTS

Remote Full-Time CDI Query Writer

Accuity

Freelance Contributing Writer

The Social Edge

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $26-$38/hour

KellyMitchell Group

Freelance Web Copywriter

VARITE Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

LS Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer/Editor

Lensa

Freelance Austrian Writer

Outlier

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

REPAY – Realtime Electronic Payments

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $60K-$75K/year

RKD Group

Freelance B2B Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40/hour

The Mom Project

Freelance Technical Writer

INSPYR Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer

Actalent

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Bee Talent Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer

ECLARO

Freelance Claims Writer

Metro Public Adjustment, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

Meet Life Sciences

Freelance Medical Writer

Apex Systems

Freelance Copywriter

Solomon Page

Freelance Medical Writer

Apex Systems

Remote Full-Time Federal Writer – Pays $70-$110/hour

Interos.ai

Remote Full-Time Physics YouTube Channel Writer/Director

Electrify Video Partners

Freelance English Content Writer

Mindrift

Remote Full-Time Marketing Content Writer

Betts Recruiting

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.