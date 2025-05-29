Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/29/2025

May 29, 2025

Remote Full-Time News Editor – Pays $45K-$70K/year
The Epoch Times

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $42-$47/hour
EPITEC

Freelance Editorial Writer
Huckleberry Labs

Remote Full-Time Proofreader/Copywriter
Devoted Health

Freelance Technical Writer
Jobs via Dice

Freelance Writer
Mallolas Group

Freelance Telecom Construction Technical Writer – Pays $20-$21/hour
Lensa

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour
The Judge Group

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
WorkForce Software

Freelance Assessment Writers
PDK International

Remote Full-Time Medical/Clinical Reimbursement Policy Writer
CareSource

Remote Full-Time Lead Writer
ClickOut Media

Freelance IT Technical Writer – Pays $40/hour
CBTS

Remote Full-Time CDI Query Writer
Accuity

Freelance Contributing Writer
The Social Edge

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $26-$38/hour
KellyMitchell Group

Freelance Web Copywriter
VARITE Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer
LS Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer/Editor
Lensa

Freelance Austrian Writer
Outlier

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
REPAY – Realtime Electronic Payments

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $60K-$75K/year
RKD Group

Freelance B2B Marketing Content Writer – Pays $40/hour
The Mom Project

Freelance Technical Writer
INSPYR Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer
Actalent

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Bee Talent Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer
ECLARO

Freelance Claims Writer
Metro Public Adjustment, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter
Meet Life Sciences

Freelance Medical Writer
Apex Systems

Freelance Copywriter
Solomon Page

Freelance Medical Writer
Apex Systems

Remote Full-Time Federal Writer – Pays $70-$110/hour
Interos.ai

Remote Full-Time Physics YouTube Channel Writer/Director
Electrify Video Partners

Freelance English Content Writer
Mindrift

Remote Full-Time Marketing Content Writer
Betts Recruiting

