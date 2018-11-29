OUR NEW GRANDDAUGHTER!! Does THIS Look Like a Newborn to You?! And, a Plane Crashed RIGHT HERE!

Our son, Matt, and his wife, Sarah, have blessed us with our first granddaughter! Sophie is absolutely beautiful and has a FULL head of dark hair. She has far more hair than her dad…and we are never letting him live that one down. 😉

Is it just me or does this newborn look like a toddler? And, look how early she’s smiling!! 🙂

And, now that I’m allowed to share the news, our daughter is expecting another baby in June! We have so much to be thankful for this year!

In not-fun news department, “Pancake,” as I am (not so) affectionately calling the HUGE lump in my leg seems to be shrinking, albeit ever so slowly. The swelling around it comes and goes but the blood clot itself (now about the size of a deflated tennis ball) hasn’t grown since the internal bleeding stopped right after the accident. If I’m up for more than 10 or 15 minutes at a time, the swelling starts again (and that hurts like a you-know-what) so I’m pretty much still bedridden at this point.

Since the swelling can make it look deceptively large on any given day, I’m measuring it every three days (in the morning, when the swelling isn’t bad) to ensure the clot itself is indeed getting smaller. On Monday, it was 4 inches x 4 inches exactly. This morning, it was 3 3/4 inches x 4 inches so Pancake is making progress!

My sprained shoulder gets worse after a bad night’s sleep. If I lay on it funny, it will hurt the entire next day. I’ve had issued with that shoulder for three years and I know it will take months to get better but I can live with that because it doesn’t keep me in bed. I will NOT have surgery. Period. I feel like I’m becoming a chronic whiner and I’m trying to get that under control, much to the relief of family members, friends, and employees. 😉

Yesterday, a plane crashed right next to the marina! It was only about 100 yards from our dock. All on board survived. Only one had to go to the hospital. This is the second “oh cr*p, we overshot the runway” crash here in the past six months. It’s a small airport and I love watching the planes take off and land. The noise doesn’t bother me at all because they’re mostly small planes. Military Blackhawks and Coast Guard helicopters do touch ‘n go exercises here on a regular basis. That can get VERY loud and our dog, Coco, does NOT like the Blackhawks. She gets very anxious when they are doing their maneuvers, and will even refuse to potty in the marina park when that racket is going on.

I did almost all of my Christmas shopping on Monday, right here from my comfy bed on board No Tan Lines. I just have a couple more things to pick out but I want to take my time with those because they’re baby presents. That’s my favorite kind of shopping! 🙂

