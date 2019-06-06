Correctly Guess When Ali Will Have Her Baby – AND WIN A FREE BOOK PUBLISHING PACKAGE FROM BOOKLOCKER!

Our wee little grand daughter is 5 days past due and our daughter’s doctor is threatening a c-section. Induction would be dangerous because she’s having a VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean).

To keep our impatient minds occupied, we decided to hold a FUN contest! When do YOU think the little angel will be born? The person guessing closest to the date, hour, and minute will receive a free book publishing package from BookLocker! Please send your guess to me RIGHT HERE. 🙂

Facts that might help with your estimate:

Baby girl

Due date was 6/1/19

For her last pregnancy, they induced labor after her water broke so we don’t know what her body’s natural “laboring” is supposed to be…nor how early/late her babies would normally arrive.

I had a successful VBAC with Mason, and then published a book about the topic. It still sells very well! 🙂

Ali works for us and, yesterday, we forced her to go on early maternity leave to try to get things going. BookLocker offers very generous maternity and paternity leave benefits. She’s such a work-a-holic! I caught her online at 10:30 processing an author order!!

I must cut this short because the majority of her work is on my desk now. 😉

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.

