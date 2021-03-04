Moving is EXHAUSTING!

Last Friday, we drove to our daughter’s house so we’d be up bright and early the next morning to help load up furniture and boxes into a ginormous UHaul truck. Talk about MAYHEM!! Other relatives came to pitch in as well and it was absolutely CRAZY!! It was like the entire day, and everyone there, was in fast forward motion.

Since my broken toe (from November) still throbs on occasion (when it’s about to rain), I volunteered to watch the two grandbabies in the office, which kept them out of everybody’s way…and stopped them from falling in the pool, or wandering down the street.

To be completely honest, my toe didn’t hurt a all that day. (Sssshhh! Don’t tell!!) I got the BEST job of the day!!! At one point, they both fell asleep AT THE SAME TIME! How often does that happen? Never!! I busied myself working on my laptop while they snoozed.

The mattress we were all camped out on was the very last thing that was loaded into the UHaul later that night. They stayed in a hotel (we drove home to St. Pete), and hit the road the next day. They didn’t arrive at their new house until 3:00 the following morning. Ug!!

Yesterday, our grandson, Jack, Facetimed with us. He wanted to show me the chickens at his granny’s house. He was holding them just the right way, and petting them, and he LOVED it! He kept yelling, “Tickens! Tickens!” It was so cute!!

They are all settled in and their house in Florida is going on the market next week. As for us, we’re still waiting for the appraisal on the house we want to buy. I hate waiting…. 😉

