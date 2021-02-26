To Georgia and Back…in Only Four Days!

Since you heard from us last week, we’ve already been to Georgia and back. We drove straight through both times. Ten hours on the road there…and ten hours back. Ug!!!

The inspection on the home we’re interested in went very well and we’re now waiting for the appraisal. Our daughter and her family already bought a house there, but haven’t yet moved completely in. We stayed at their new house, where there were already beds, living room furniture, dishes, and lots and lots of boxes.

While we were there, we bought them a housewarming gift at an antique store. I can’t tell you what it is yet (because she will read this) but, let me tell you, it’s real cutting edge! Heh…. They will see it when the move permanently next week. We are helping them load up the final UHaul this weekend.

It was extremely cold while we were there (compared to Florida). But, we’d taken our warm coats and fuzzy socks, and were able to walk through the neighborhood, which is extremely quiet – far more so than where they currently live, in Bradenton, Florida. We heard no traffic noise, no sirens…no nothing! Well, there was a flock of geese flying overhead that made quite a racket. At dusk, the frogs in a nearby pond started up a grand chorus. Heaven!! A dog barked at us but he then approached, and was very friendly.

This is the view from their kitchen window:

Our grandbabies are going to have a wonderful time romping through the yard there!! 🙂

For our potential new house, we’re in a holding pattern until after the appraisal but we don’t anticipate any problems. If we buy that house, we’ll be moving in May. I DETEST moving but I sure won’t mind leaving a place where there’s tons of traffic, noise, sirens, and, as of a few months ago, gunshots. I never in my life thought I’d live in a place where we’d hear gunshots at night. Yet, here we are! We did hear some gunshots near the house we’re looking at in Georgia but they were hunters, not criminals.

RELATED

Read More News From The Home Office

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!



33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green