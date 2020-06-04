Pandemic, Riots, AND a Hurricane! WE’RE (temporarily) MOVING!!

Every night when I go to bed now, I think to myself, “I wonder what’s going to happen tomorrow?!”

And, every “tomorrow” has not failed to disappoint!

I was reading the news very late last Thursday night, and then bounced over to Facebook. I found myself on a page set up by a protest organizer and he sure seemed to be suggesting riot activities. They were going to meet in St. Pete the following afternoon. I had seen footage of carnage in other cities. We live right downtown. I have children. Yes, I was very worried.

The next morning, we got up, got Mason up, got dressed, made a reservation at a hotel near the beach, packed our bags, double-checked our insurance policy, locked up, and left town before noon. And, I’m glad we did because things went from peaceful to not that evening. And, things have gotten progressively worse in St. Pete every night since then. We spent two nights at the hotel, and came home on Sunday hoping things would get better. They have not. The organizer was arrested for inciting a riot, others were arrested for having bricks, rocks, and Molotov cocktail supplies, one guy was arrested last night with a loaded gun, the sheriff’s department helicopter was flying overhead for hours, fireworks, flash bangs, thrown water bottles, car horns honking, screaming in the streets… I tried to go to the post office two days ago and I could not get out of my truck. There were two men dressed all in black, with their heads completely covered (except their eyes), screaming at people. Screaming at people who had done NOTHING wrong! I called the police department, and then drove to the UPS store, which is more expensive, to conduct my business.

I agree that poor man was murdered by police officers, and they should be prosecuted and imprisoned. But, I fail to see how burning down your own neighbors’ businesses will advance your message at all.

Ironically, arsonists burned down a small marina two blocks from our hotel. We clearly didn’t travel far enough.

In other news, as most of you know, the pandemic news has essentially dried up but we’re getting very wet from that hurricane brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. It isn’t supposed to hit anywhere near here but we’ve been getting rain from the outer bands since yesterday morning, and are under a flood watch. As I’m typing this, it’s getting very dark outside so another band is on its way.

After all of this, including the funnel cloud last month, I have screwed my head on straight, and put in an application for a lease at a place that is NOT in downtown St. Pete. It’s a small, two-story townhouse (which will be good in the event of flooding from a hurricane this year). It’s cheap and in a good neighborhood, and will provide immense peace of mind during these trying times. NO, we are not getting rid of the boat. We just need a security back-up for the violent rainy season, hurricane season, and…riot season.

Mason (age 13) is the most relieved of all of us. He was up at 11:30 last night asking me if everything was going to be okay. He’s more worried about the rioters than he has been about the pandemic. I HATE that our children are being forced to endure things during these trying times that many adults can’t even handle.

