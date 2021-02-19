Things are Crazy Nuts Here!

As I’ve written in previous posts, we have been planning to move out of Florida. We are hurricane-weary and the crowds here have us longing for a quiet place in the mountains. We first looked in Tennessee but we fell in love with the mountains of Georgia. Our daughter and son-in-law already bought a house there. They closed last week and their new house is only 45 minutes from our son-in-law’s parents.

Yesterday, we made an offer on a house in far northwest Georgia, in the mountains, and the offer was accepted today. Now, we are drowning in paperwork. Yuck.

We’ll be traveling up there again in a couple of weeks for the inspection. This will be our third trip to Georgia in just two months. The place we want to buy is 10 hours north of here (and only 2 hours from our daughter and son-in-law’s new house). On long drives, we switch drivers every two hours, and listen to podcasts to lessen the monotony of watching the stripes on the highway racing by.

Here’s the best news. The house is rural but it has excellent Internet service and speed. That was the number one thing we asked about every time we found a house that we might want to view.

The next few weeks are going to be crazy nuts. We’re very excited about life quieting down SOON.

Angela Hoy lives in St. Petersburg, Florida.

