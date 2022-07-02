Guess the Weight of Mason’s Yard Long Bean Harvest, and Win a Free Book Publishing Package from BookLocker! (Plus, see who won last week’s tater contest!)

PLEASE READ THE RULES! NOT EVERYBODY DID LAST WEEK AND MANY WERE DISQUALIFIED. YOU MUST USE THE RIGHT FORM TO SUBMIT YOUR ANSWER. THIS MAKES IT MUCH EASIER FOR ANGELA TO HAVE ALL THE ANSWERS IN ONE PLACE.

RULES

Only one guess per household.

Deadline to guess is midnight on Tuesday, 07/05/22.

You must submit your guess using the form at the bottom of THIS PAGE.

THE FINE PRINT: The winner’s guess must be closest to the actual weight of the harvest, which will be announced next week. In the event of a tie, the person who submitted the correct answer first will be the winner. The prize is the “At Your Service” publishing package at BookLocker valued at $975.00. Only black and white interior books qualify for that particular package. The winner’s book manuscript must be ready for review and formatting within three months of notification by WritersWeekly that he or she has won. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A MANUSCRIPT READY, OR ALMOST READY, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST. GIVE OTHERS WHO DO HAVE MANUSCRIPTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN THIS PRIZE. The manuscript must first be approved for publication by BookLocker. (BookLocker.com will not publish books with bad writing or poor editing, nor ones that violate laws, contain libel or invasion of privacy, or that teach people how to perform illegal acts.) If BookLocker can’t publish the winner’s book for any of these reasons, his or her prize will instead be a free print book of his or her choice from BookLocker.com.

Last week, we gave everyone the chance to guess the weight of Mason’s Tater Harvest! You can see a picture of all those taters at that link.

After the contest was announced, the guesses were coming in fast and furious!! We are thrilled to announce that Antaeus Balevre is the winner of an At Your Service Publishing Package from BookLocker!

Antaeus Balevre’s guess was 33 pounds.

The correct weight of the taters was 32.7 pounds!!

Excellent job, Antaeus!!!

For all of you who are disappointed with not winning, we’re giving you ONE MORE CHANCE to win a free publishing package!

Below is a picture of Mason’s Taiwan Yard Long Beans. He planted the seeds for those in the community garden several weeks ago. The community garden produce is harvested weekly, and donated to local food banks, a senior center, and to needy families through local schools. While Mason will be pulling these enormous beans from the community garden for the next couple of months (or more!) this was his first harvest.



How many pounds of beans do you think he’s holding in this picture? DON’T FORGET TO USE THIS FORM TO SUBMIT YOUR ANSWER!!!

Mason has QUITE the green thumb, eh? Our pastor said they’re going start calling him Mr. Green Bean. I told him that’s better than Mr. Potato Head! 😉

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

