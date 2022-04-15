Teensy Tiny Baby Praying Mantises!

It’s been a pretty quiet week here on our mountaintop farm. We had a TON of rain night before last but nothing blew away or broke. We aren’t expecting any more freezes so we’ve been hard at work moving our seedlings into the raised beds!

We have so much lettuce growing in the greenhouse that we have to eat chef’s salad every third day. No kidding!! Mason’s potatoes, which were buried eight inches down last month, have already broken through the soil. So have his peas. In fact, all of our frost-hardy goodies are doing well…except my carrots. I didn’t do so well with carrots last year, either. Not sure what I’m doing wrong.

The coolest thing that happened this week is that the praying mantis eggs we bought hatched and we were able to put the babies ALL over the garden! They won’t eat our plants but they will eat insects that will eat our plants.

Aren’t they adorable?!?!

This Sunday, after church, we are supposed to go see the grandbabies for Easter but one of them hasn’t been feeling well so we may end up staying home. Good news is I bought a ham months ago just in case we got stuck here for Easter because of Covid. We have several relatives in Texas who have Covid again so it looks like it’s back…again.

We are all wishing all of you a very happy and blessed Easter weekend!!

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

