Guess the Weight of Mason’s Tater Harvest, and Win a Free Book Publishing Package from BookLocker!

RULES:

Only one guess per household.

Deadline to guess is midnight on Sunday, 06/26/22.

You must submit your guess using the form at the bottom of THIS PAGE.

THE FINE PRINT: The winner’s guess must be closest to the actual weight of the harvest, which will be announced next week. In the event of a tie, the person who submitted the correct answer first will be the winner. The prize is the “At Your Service” publishing package at BookLocker valued at $975.00. Only black and white interior books qualify for that particular package. The winner’s book manuscript must be ready for review and formatting within three months of notification by WritersWeekly that he or she has won. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A MANUSCRIPT READY, OR ALMOST READY, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS CONTEST. GIVE OTHERS WHO DO HAVE MANUSCRIPTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO WIN THIS PRIZE. The manuscript must first be approved for publication by BookLocker. (BookLocker.com will not publish books with bad writing or poor editing, nor ones that violate laws, contain libel or invasion of privacy, or that teach people how to perform illegal acts.) If BookLocker can’t publish the winner’s book for any of these reasons, his or her prize will instead be a free print book of his or her choice from BookLocker.com.

Early in the Spring, Mason planted a bed of potatoes in our church’s community garden. The crops harvested there are donated to two food banks, and to a local senior center.

This is Mason planting the seed potatoes early in the Spring.

And, this is Mason next to his bed the morning of the harvest.

As you can see, he has QUITE the green thumb!! His potato bed in our home garden is huge, too! 🙂

We woke up at 5:30 on Tuesday morning, packed up our supplies and the dogs, and arrived at the church just before 7:00. We are VERY keen on harvesting the 4′ x 8′ bed as quickly as possible that morning – before the heat of the day set in.

We first cut off the tops of the tater plants:

We then all pulled up our lawn chairs, and started digging through the soil. It was a HOOT! Like a really dirty Easter egg hunt. 😉

We would then pull up each plant, which would reveal even more taters.

At the end, we gently used a shoved and a potato hoe to get any we’d missed.

As a hint of the poundage, here are pictures of the harvest.

We left them to cure in the church kitchen for 2 1/2 days and we went back there this afternoon to box them up. The food banks and senior center are picking those up tomorrow. There are 25 beds in the community garden and we have bags and boxes of goodies for pick-up every Friday. In the fridge right now are okra, beets, a HUGE bag of zucchini (one of them is over a foot long!), and 9 lbs. of carrots. And, sitting in a box next to the potatoes is a box with dozens and dozens of cherry tomatoes in it.

And, next Thursday, we’ll go back, harvest what’s ready then, wash, weigh, store, etc. It has been such a fun project and we love being a part of it!!

Today, we reseeded the collard and potato beds with more okra and with bush beans. The youth group will be taking care of those two beds and I know the kids will have a LOT of fun with that. 🙂

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

The Best of Boyd's Blogs: 87 Solutions to a Life of Better Speaking and Listening

Ever wish you could have your favorite blog in book form? There's nothing like flipping through the pages and reading helpful snippets here and there.



In this book, Steve Boyd gives you that very opportunity. He has intrigued his readers and clients for years with his insightful newsletters and blog posts. This book includes some of his most interesting stories and communication tips, from listening to speaking. As he quotes this Chinese proverb, "From listening comes wisdom and from speaking repentance."



You won't need to repent from your next speech if you use these articles to guide both your preparation and delivery. As an avid reader of his blog said, "These articles are priceless! People need what you have to say."

Steve Boyd's articles on motivation and communication-related topics have appeared

in various publications. His books on public speaking have sold over 30,000 copies.

He is a popular after-dinner speaker and conducts workshops for businesses and associations

whose members want to speak and listen effectively to improve personally and professionally.

Read more here: