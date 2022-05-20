The Giant Pumpkin Seeds Have ARRIVED!!!

Last year, for our annual family pumpkin growing contest, we planted Big Max pumpkin seeds. The did okay (the biggest pumpkins we’ve grown so far) but they definitely were not huge. This year, I’ve been doing a lot of reading, and watching a lot of videos by record breaking pumpkin growers. I learned that Atlantic Giant Pumpkin Seeds are what we need. And, they arrived this week!

This weekend, we are going to see the grandbabies, and we’re taking the pumpkin seeds. The entire family is participating in our annual pumpkin growing contest, including Jack (age 4) and Mackenzie (age 2). And, I have a little trick up my sleeve…

I bought two packages of seeds. These are the seeds Jack and Mackenzie will be planting:



And, I’m going to put the seeds below in an empty envelope, and write “Big Max” on it. I’ll then give that envelope to Jack and Mackenzie’s mommy and daddy to use for their pumpkins in the contest.

Yes, I am evil…. >:-)

