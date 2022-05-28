Why Can’t I Grow Onions from Seed?!

Seeking advice! As long as I’ve been gardening, I have not been able to grow onions from seed. Each seed brings forth a long, thin leaf. It then bends over and dies. It’s happening again this year. I can grow onions from bulbs (that I have to buy) and those always do great. But, the seeds? Total failure every single time. Does anyone have any tips for me? Please send those using the comments box below.

Our little cornfield is doing amazing! The corn is about 5 feet tall and it’s already pollinating. The squash we planted in the forest is also doing spectacular despite the fact that it doesn’t get direct sun. My carrots aren’t doing so good. That also happens every year. Our sweet potatoes, potatoes, potatoes, other squash (in Mason’s garden beds), beets, and collards are also doing great!

The okra hasn’t come up yet. I think I planted those seeds too early. The bok choy looks awesome. And, of course, the peas and beans are doing great as well (those are so easy to grow). My tomato plants are growing so fast! I removed them from the greenhouse and put them in partial sun because they seem to like that better.

I’m also growing some really hot peppers for the first time and those look great. One of them is a novelty pepper. It’s called a Peter Pepper and it’s supposed to look like a penis. Heh…

We are having guests over tonight for baby back ribs on the grill. We don’t get many visitors since we’re so rural now so tonight will be fun!! 🙂

