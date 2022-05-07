EXCITEMENT OR DREAD? Our First Beehive!

After several months of waiting for a shipment from Kentucky, we finally got notice of the date our beehive would arrive. Brian will be transferring the bees to their new home today. He has been so excited about having a beehive that he spent many hours during the winter months reading books on the subject, and watching countless videos. He was so happy at the prospect of having our own honey supply that I didn’t want to rain on his parade.

For Christmas, he bought us all beekeeper suits (we look like Oompa Loompas in them). I didn’t tell him that I would not be wearing mine outside. Ever.

However, being the good sport that I am, I ordered a custom patch for his that has a picture of a bee, and says, “B’s Bees.”

All winter long, Brian did not understand why I wasn’t reading the books and watching videos. I kept giving him the “I’m too busy with work” excuse.

Last week, we were sitting outside watching the sun go down and Brian was so happy about the bee shipment arriving this week, and talking about a video he’d watched showing a 10-year-old girl transferring the trays from a new hive to one she’d purchased and painted with her friends. He said, “Isn’t that cool?”

And, that’s when I knew it was finally time to come clean.

I looked at my feet, and quietly said, “I’m allergic.”

RELATED

Read More News From The Home Office

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html