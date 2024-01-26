7 Arts and Design Markets that Pay Writers $300-$1200 Per Article – by William Opar

Are you passionate about the vibrant world of arts and design? We have a treasure trove of opportunities for you to unleash your creative prowess!

But before you get swept away by the excitement, hold your horses! Breaking into the competitive realm of arts and design writing requires a combination of talent, strategy, and persistence.

So, consider these five surefire tips to set yourself on the path to success.

Specialize in a Niche

Find your unique voice within the vast arts and design landscape by specializing in a particular niche. Whether it’s contemporary art, graphic design, or the intersection of technology and creativity, becoming an expert in a specific area will make you stand out in a crowded field.

Clients often seek writers who deeply understand their niche, making you a valuable asset.

Build a Strong Portfolio

Showcase your writing prowess by creating a compelling portfolio that reflects your expertise and style. Include samples that highlight your versatility, covering different aspects of art and design. Whether it’s blog posts, feature articles, or in-depth interviews, a diverse portfolio will demonstrate your ability to tackle various topics within the industry.

Network within the Community

Connect with artists, designers, and industry professionals through social media, online forums, and networking events. Building relationships within the arts and design community can open doors to opportunities.

Pitch with Precision

Craft targeted pitches that cater to the specific needs of each art and design market. Research the publications or platforms you’re interested in, and tailor your pitches accordingly. Demonstrating a clear understanding of their audience and content preferences will significantly increase your chances of having your pitches accepted.

Stay Informed and Adaptable

The arts and design landscape is constantly evolving. Stay informed about the latest trends, emerging artists, and design movements. Being adaptable and willing to explore new topics will keep your writing fresh, and position you as a writer who can navigate the ever-changing dynamics of the industry.

7 Arts and Design Markets Paying Writers $300+ Per Article

99U Magazine helps creatives conquer their fears and unlock their potential. They welcome writers to share actionable advice, inspiring stories, and practical tips for thriving in the creative world. Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay between $300 – $500 per article.

Dwell is a modern home design magazine focusing on architecture, interiors, and sustainable living. They welcome insightful pitches on trends, sustainability, and innovative living spaces. Read their submission guidelines to get more information on how to send a pitch.

They pay $0.50 per word for the website and $1 per word for the print magazine.

Dive into the digital realm with Digital Arts Online. They’re looking for articles exploring digital art, design trends, and the intersection of technology and creativity. Your expertise in the digital arts can be both valued and well-rewarded. Read their submission guideline for more information.

They pay $250 – $600 per article.

EmptyEasel focuses on helping artists improve their skills. If you have expertise in art techniques, tutorials, and advice for artists, consider contributing here. Your informative articles can help fellow artists while earning you a respectable fee. Read their contributor guideline for more information.

Reports indicate they pay $200 – $400 per article.

Celebrate the art of making with American Craft Magazine. Whether it’s ceramics, textiles, or woodworking, they seek articles that showcase the stories behind exceptional crafts and the artists who bring them to life. Your well-researched articles can earn you a handsome reward. Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay $600 – $1,200 per article.

If graphic design and visual communication are your forte, consider contributing to Print Magazine. They value in-depth explorations of design trends, historical perspectives, and interviews with design luminaries. If you have a project idea that fits them well, use this contact form to submit your pitch.

They pay $500 – $1,000 per article.

The Smithsonian Magazine’s Design section seeks engaging articles on diverse design topics, from historical perspectives to contemporary innovations. If you are passionate about uncovering the stories behind iconic designs, this platform offers competitive pay.

Submission Guidelines: Smithsonian Magazine Submissions

They pay $400 – $1,000 per article.

