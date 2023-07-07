6 Paying Cryptocurrency Markets for Writers – by Omoleye Okusaga

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 1 week away!

Cryptocurrency is a hot topic in a variety of industries. Here are 7 paying cryptocurrency markets for writers.

1. Bitcoin Magazine

Bitcoin Magazine is the oldest and most established magazine and website for news and commentary on Bitcoin and the blockchain technology that drives it. They’re looking for articles at the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrency stories related to economics, politics, and culture.

Pitch Tips: Title your subject line CONTRIBUTOR SUBMISSION + Your Article Title. Give your summary in 150 words or less.

Rate: Contracted (varies)

Contact: Send your pitches to Pete Rizzo, editor at pete(at)bitcoinmagazine(dot)com

2. Cointelegraph Magazine

Cointelegraph Magazine is new on the scene, and wants stories that go beyond the day-to-day. They want to dive more deeply into what inspires crypto and blockchain conversations around the world. They’re looking for feature writers who can weigh in through: Long-form features, analysis, humor and satire, bringing blockchain to life. If you’re interested in writing for Cointelegraph, pitch a story idea and include links to your published work.

Contact: Send your pitches to Andrew Fenton, editor at andrewfenton(at)cointelegraph(dot)com

Rate: $150-$400

3. CryptoJobsList.com

CryptoJobsList is another platform in which freelancers can find paying cryptocurrency jobs in and about: cryptocurrency, de-centralised financing, blockchain technologies. While many pay in cryptocurrencies, some jobs offer fiat (dollars) currencies.

Contact: https://cryptojobslist.com/freelance

Rate: Payment varies based on each employer/job.



4. LaborX

LaborX is a global online marketplace, much like CryptoJobsList.com, that hosts freelance jobs, short-term gigs, and permanent job openings. These opportunities pay only in cryptocurrency.

Contact: info@laborx.com

Rate: Payment varies based on each employer/job.



5. CoinSultra

CoinSutra has been around since 2008 and was started by an Indian blogger named Harsh Agrawal. If you’re interested in and love writing about cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, and want to get paid to write about what you love, this is a good place to start.

Pitch Tips: Send samples of your work and include: Two article topic suggestions, Number of articles you can write in a month, Rate or fee per article and whether you’d like to be paid in Fiat or Cryptocurrency.

Note: If you do not send samples, your pitch will be ignored.

Rate: Negotiated.

Contact: hello@coinsutra.com

6. Crypto Coin News.com (CCN)

CCN.com is a news platform looking for full and part-time contributors to write about US financial markets including: Cryptocurrency, economics, politics, global affairs. They’re looking for those in the know who can pitch and suggest relevant topics from the Currencies, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks, and more. If you want to write full-time as a freelance writer, you’ll be writing 3-5 articles per day. If you want part-time, expect to write 5 or more articles per week.

Contact: Email Pamela Meropiali –Pamela.Meropiali@ccn.com

Rate: $100 per article.

Omoleye Okusaga is a freelance writer who is passionate about writing good content and loves sharing his experience and knowledge with other writers.

