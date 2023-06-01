10 Obscure Paying Markets for Writers that Pay $50 to $1,000 – by Emmanuel Olaleye

As a freelance writer, earning with your skills can be outright challenging. But, there are opportunities to be had if you look around. Here are ten markets where you can pitch your articles, and get paid $50-$1000.

Before pitching to these markets, be sure to read their submission guidelines thoroughly from top to bottom to minimize the chances of your pitch ending up in the spam folder – or worse, embarrassing yourself.

In addition, reading previously published articles on these websites will give you an idea of what they like, giving you an added advantage when making submissions.

1.ROVA – Pays $200

ROVA is a travel based print and digital magazine that focuses on stories about the different sights, experiences, and overall pleasures of the continent of North America. ROVA pays a $200 flat rate for accepted stories. If you intend to pitch to this publication, be aware that they only accept in-depth articles on any proposed topic. Although first hand experience is an added advantage when pitching a story, it’s not a necessary requirement for getting your article accepted.

If you’re a newbie writer looking to pitch an article idea to ROVA, be sure to bring your very best as anything less would get your submission tossed out.

To learn more about their guidelines, check here: https://rovamag.com/be-a-contributor

2. Copyhackers – Pays $300 to $1000

Copyhackers is a website that’s dedicated to providing its readers with exhaustive and informative pieces on topics like Copywriting, Marketing, and Freelancing.

They typically accept topics on copywriting, persuasive marketing, freelancing, and starting an online business. When pitching an article to them, make sure it has a strong headline as they take headlines very seriously. Additionally, your proposed article should not be fewer then 2000 words.

Copyhacker pays from $300 to $1000 per article depending on the length and how detailed the article is. They pay upon acceptance.

Guidelines are here: https://copyhackers.com/write-for-us-2/

3. ProfitF – Pays up to $50

ProfitF is a website riddled with content on Forex trading and Binary Options. They are on look for articles on Forex/Binary options, Trading Psychology, and Money Management. Their ideal article length ranges from 200 – 800 words and they pay $10 to $50 depending on the quality of your content.

You can send them a pitch via their website’s contact form here: https://www.profitf.com/write-for-us/

4. IncomeDiary – $200

IncomeDiary is searching for writers who can craft unique and informative articles on topics ranging from website creation to SEO, driving traffic, entrepreneurship and making money online.

If you put time and effort into crafting a unique and engaging article for this website, it’ll be worth your while.

They do not accept articles with less than 1500 words. If you would like to learn more about what their preferences are, check here: https://www.incomediary.com/write-for-incomediary/

5. Dogs Naturally – $50 – $200

Dogs Naturally is a dog owners’ website that is accepting articles that can give valuable and credible information on topics like holistic healthcare, nutrition, homeopathy, and pharmaceutical controversies. They pay between $50 to $200 for accepted articles.

To know more about their preferences check here: https://www.dogsnaturallymagazine.com/contribute/

6.Tutorials Board – Pays up to $150

Tutorials board is searching for writers that can craft detailed tutorials on the usage of Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe After Effects, and others. They only accept original work not published elsewhere and they maintain that all assets used must not be plagiarized from other sources. If you have a little experience in design, you can contact them with article ideas and concepts before writing to see if it would be a good fit. They pay up to $150 for accepted posts.

Check here for more information: https://www.tutorialboard.net/get-paid-to-write/

7. Christian Courier – Pays $30 (CAD) to $70 (CAD

Christian Courier is a Christian newspaper based in Canada. They are searching for writers who can provide them with up to date news articles, features, reviews (books, podcasts, movies and TV), arts, and poetry.

Their pay varies depending on the type of work you intend to do for them. They typically pay $70 (CAD) for features, news and stories, $30 (CAD) for short reviews, and $50 (CAD) for columns.

Check here to learn more: https://www.christiancourier.ca/write-for-us/

8.Writer’s Digest – Pays 30 to 50 cents per word

Writer’s Digest is a publication that provides resources and training for freelance writers. They offer courses on various writing topics, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and screenwriting, as well as publishing and marketing. They also publish a magazine, and host writing conferences.

They pay 30 to 50 cents/word on acceptance.

Their guidelines can be found here: https://www.writersdigest.com/resources/submission-guidelines

9.Earth Island Journal – Pays $150

Earth Island Journal is a publication that focuses on the preservation and conservation of earth environments. They are looking for well written, descriptive and information-filled articles that touch on the environmental issues in areas like.

wildlife and lands conservation;

innovations in science and technology

climate and energy

animal rights

public health

They pay $150 per online article and 25 cents per word for print articles.

To learn more: https://www.earthisland.org/journal/index.php/page/writers-photographers-guidelines

10. ElitePersonalFinance – Pays $300

ElitePersonalFinance’s mission is to give millennials access to useful financial information .They accept topics on personal finance, saving money, identity theft, loans, and credit cards.Their required word count is between 1000 to 3000 words per post.

To learn more go to: https://www.elitepersonalfinance.com/write-for-us/

