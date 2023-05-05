10 Paying Christian Markets for Writers – by William Opar

Are you a Christian writer looking to turn your passion into profit? Do you have a unique perspective on faith and spirituality that you want to share with the world?

Well, look no further! This article will explore 10 Christian markets that will pay you for your passion. From devotional writing to Christian fiction, there are plenty of opportunities for you to find your niche, and start earning money doing what you love. And, you’ll be helping the world be a better place, too!

Gather is a Christian magazine focusing on women members of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. They cover theological reflections, devotions and stories of comfort and trial that help readers mature in faith and engage in ministry action.

Ready to send a pitch? Read their submission guidelines for more information on what they’re looking for and send your pitch to their editor.

They pay $200 per article of 1000 words.

The War Cry is a magazine published by the Salvation Army. It represents the Army’s mission through news, profiles, commentaries, and stories focusing on bringing people to Christ.

Their topics of interest includes Christian growth, evangelism, personal witness, mental health, personal growth (like authenticity, identity in Christ, leadership, service and volunteerism), and many more.

For more information, read their submission guidelines. If you want to write for them, submit your complete article through this contact form.

They pay $350 per article for 1000 words.

Guide Post Magazine is a digital publication covering true stories about people who had a breakthrough on certain obstacles in life, or learned a helpful lesson through their faith.

They accept first-person narrative with a spiritual point of view that the reader can apply to their own life. If you’re interested in pitching them, contact their editor.

Read their writer’s guidelines for more information.

They pay $250 per article of 1500 words.

Power For Living is an online magazine by David C Cook – a nonprofit organization publishing and distributing resources on leadership, discipleship, and worship to help Christians grow in their faith and nurture the next generation.

They accept feature articles on inspiring stories that show the power of Christ at work.

Read their submission guideline for more information. You can also download the detailed submission guidelines here.

They pay $375 per article of 1400-1600 words.

Focus on the Family magazine covers stories on marriage and parenting from a Biblical perspective. They accept articles addressing the needs of families with 4-12 year olds in their homes. They also cover articles on parenting preschoolers and teens.

Their current call for pitches revolves around family faith, feature articles on well-known personalities in the Christian world, and family living. They have called for short-term submissions with approaching deadlines.

Download their guidelines for more information.

They pay $300 per article of 1200 words.

Sojourners is an online magazine that seeks to inspire hope, and build a movement to transform individuals, communities, the church, and the world. It covers faith, politics, social justice, war, and peace from a Biblical point of view.

Get more information regarding the kinds of stories they’re looking for, and where to send your pitch in their submission guidelines.

They pay $380 per 1000 words. They accept features of about 1800-2000 words.

The Messenger is an online publication of the Evangelical Mennonite Conference. They accept pitches for feature articles, editorials, the Path to Peace section, and many more. They want feature articles of about 1200 words.

Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay $150 per article.

Today’s Christian Living is an online publication that publishes stories that inspire, encourage, equip, and engage Christians. They accept complete manuscripts about life experience stories about how the Lord has touched the lives of both ordinary and well-known Christians in amazing ways.

They need articles on health, finance, book reviews, and more.

Read their submission guidelines for more information.

They pay $150 for a feature article of 1200 to 1800 words.

Faith and Leadership magazine provides learning resources for Christian leaders. They publish thought-provoking stories for pastors, denominational leaders, professors, and lay leaders.

They accept pitches from new freelance writers for articles, essays, and Q&A sessions. Read their submission guidelines to get a taste of what they want.

They pay $300 for an essay of 800-1000 words and $1500 for a feature article of 1500-2000 words.

National Catholic Reporter is a newspaper reporting on the Catholic Church and justice issues. They are accepting pitches on hard news and feature articles. Please do not send a complete manuscript. Instead, send them a pitch, and wait for a response before writing the article. Get more information from their submission guidelines.

They pay $150-$250 for an 800-900-word article

William Opar is an expert Content Writer and Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He’s a freelance contributor to The Penny Voice, WritersWeekly, FreelancerKenya, Medium.com, and a savvy writer on Upwork. Feel free to contact him for high-quality freelance writing services. Get in touch via LinkedIn .

