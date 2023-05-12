8 Paying Disability Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

This article will reveal eight websites that welcome submissions from writers with disabilities, or those with experience working with disabled individuals. To increase your chances of success, adhere to submission guidelines, and familiarize yourself with each market’s previously published content. Keep reading to discover exciting opportunities to share your unique voice, and make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals.

1. The Ability Toolbox

The Ability Toolbox is a platform that welcomes original content from writers with personal experiences living with disability or mental health issues. The website aims to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities and marginalized writers.

They mainly prefer topics related to mental health, disability, and chronic illness. It’s worth noting that they also consider the writer’s expertise in the case of medical articles. The website focuses on practical strategies, such as “life hacks,” to help people with disabilities and chronic illnesses live well and promote businesses and creative ventures led by people with similar conditions.

While parents, teachers, and health professionals can submit work, most of the paid opportunities are reserved for individuals who live with a condition themselves. Payment ranges from $50 to $150, depending on the length and quality of the submission.

Submission guidelines: https://theabilitytoolbox.com/write-for-us/

2. Disabled Writers

Disabled Writers is a platform that enables writers and editors to exchange their experiences in the writing industry, focusing on topics such as pitching, career advancement, and more. Their goal is to create a community of writers with disabilities and promote the representation of disabled writers in the publishing industry. Disabled Writers pay $250 for original content with a word count of 1000-1200 words.

Submission guidelines: https://disabledwriters.com/?page_id=140

3. Mobility Deck

Mobility Deck is an online platform looking for freelance writers to submit articles related to mobility, disability, and accessibility. The website has a wealth of information they want to share, but they need additional experienced and knowledgeable contributors to join their team due to time constraints.

A distinctive feature of writing for Mobility Deck is that the website generates the article headlines, alleviating some pressure on the writers. The platform expects writers to produce 2-4 articles per month, with each piece having a word count of 1400 words. At Mobility Deck, writers can earn $18 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://mobilitydeck.com/write-for-us/

4. Abilities

Abilities is a lifestyle magazine in Canada that provides a unique platform for disabled writers to share their stories and insights with others. The magazine focuses on day-to-day activities and things that their readers can apply to their lifestyle, covering topics such as travel, relationships, health, and employment.

In addition, Abilities welcomes contributions from writers who wish to shed light on a particular area of interest or provide a personal perspective on any given matter. To be considered, writers should submit a brief abstract of their idea and a writing sample. Abilities offer an honorarium of $50 to $325 for articles ranging from 500 to 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.abilities.ca/writers-guidelines/

5. The Rooted in Rights

The Rooted in Rights is a disability rights blog dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of disabled writers. They are looking for op-eds, creative nonfiction, personal essays, interviews, and short fiction on disability, emphasizing disability rights and justice. They pay a minimum of $400 for articles ranging from 800-1000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://rootedinrights.org/get-involved/submit-a-blog-idea/

6. Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope is a blog that accepts material from writers with and without disabilities. They focus on thought-provoking pieces with a firm grasp of storytelling. The blog accepts a variety of materials, such as articles, poetry, fiction, creative arts, book reviews, and visual arts, with a maximum length of 5,000 words for two pieces at most.

Kaleidoscope is a great platform for writers to showcase their creativity and engage in meaningful discussions on disability. Accepted pieces can earn $10 to $100.

Submission guidelines: https://www.udsakron.org/kaleidoscope-magazine/submit-article/

7. The Unwritten

The Unwritten blog provides a platform for disabled writers to share their stories. They are looking for articles between 700-900 words and prefer a conversational writing style. The blog encourages writers to pitch unique ideas that will engage their readers and offer a fresh perspective on disability-related topics. Accepted articles are paid in GBP and USD, with a rate of £75/ $100 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.theunwritten.co.uk/pitch-us/

8. Walkin’ Pets

Walkin’ Pets is a blog that provides resources and support to those caring for pets. Their goal is to educate pet owners on mobility, health, and wellness topics for disabled animals like dogs. If you have experience in caring for a disabled pet or if you’re passionate about animal welfare, this could be a great opportunity to share your knowledge and connect with other pet owners. Walkin’ Pets is looking for articles between 500 to 1000 words in length, and they pay up to $50 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.handicappedpets.com/want-to-write-for-us/

