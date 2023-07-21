8 Publications That Pay Writers $1000+ for Their Stories – by William Opar

Many magazines and other publications are willing to pay top dollar for quality content. This article will explore 8 such magazines and publications that pay writers $1000 or more for their short stories.

Heroes and Heartbreakers is an imprint of the major publishing house MacMillan. While they primarily focus on romance and speculative fiction, they also accept short stories.

The advance payment for accepted stories ranges from $1,000 to $2,000, depending on the length, with a 25% royalty offer.

Make sure to read their submission guidelines for more details before submitting a pitch to their editor.

Fantasy and Science Fiction is one of the leading magazines in the genre. They are known for publishing various speculative fiction, including fantasy, science fiction, and humorous stories.

They pay $0.07-$0.12 per word, with a maximum word count of 25,000 words. A well-crafted story could earn you up to $3,000.

Check out their submission guidelines to learn more.

While not specifically a short story publisher, Choice of Games offers a unique opportunity for interactive fiction writers.

Established writers can apply to write for them and earn $500 for an outline, $1,000 for a first chapter, and another $1,000 when they accept the first 10,000 words of a story. For aspiring authors, they may offer a 25% royalty in lieu of an advance.

Don’t miss their submission guidelines for more information.

Cicada Magazine is a young adult publication with a predominantly teenage audience. They are looking for “dark, weird truths,” and accept stories up to 9,000 words.

The payment rate is $0.25 per word, with a potential maximum payment of $2,250 for a well-crafted piece.

Take a look at their submission guidelines to get a better understanding of what they’re looking for.

Cricket Magazine is a publication seeking the highest quality fiction, poetry, and literary nonfiction to engage their audience of enthusiastic young readers between 9-14 years.

They pay $0.25 per word; most stories fall between 1,200 and 1,800 words. However, they occasionally serialize stories up to 6,000 words.

If you have a knack for writing engaging stories for young readers, check out their submission guidelines.

Tor is a renowned publisher of speculative fiction, encompassing genres such as fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and alternative histories. So, if you have a gripping speculative fiction tale to share, Tor might be the perfect fit for you.

They offer a flat payment of $2,000 for the first 10,000 words of a story.

Take a look at their submission guidelines for more details.

If you lean towards literary fiction, The Sun is a magazine that might pique your interest. They publish writing with a literary flair, and capture the human experience through words and photographs.

They pay up to $1,500 for fiction pieces.

For more information on submitting your work, check out their submission guidelines.

Clarkesworld is a highly acclaimed science fiction magazine that has won numerous awards, including three Hugo Awards.

They pay $0.10 per word for the first 5,000 words and $0.08 per word for any additional words, up to a maximum of 16,000 words. You could earn up to $1,380 for a longer story.

To learn more about submitting to Clarkesworld, check out their submission guidelines.

So there you have it – 8 magazines and publications that pay writers $1000 or more for their stories. Whether you’re a fan of speculative fiction, literary works, or writing for young readers, you have opportunities. The key is to research each publication thoroughly, follow their submission guidelines, and craft a compelling story that stands out.

