6 Magazines That Pay Writers $1 to $2 Per Word – by Biljana Tadic

If you love to write but have a hard time finding magazines that pay writers well, check out these 6 magazines. They cover a variety of topics, from technology, food, agriculture and environmental health, to beauty, fashion, home, and careers. Some of these magazines accept longer articles, from 5,000 to 6,000 words, so writers can make really good money. Here is our list of magazines that pay $2 per word.

Epic Magazine publishes longform narrative journalism. Their focus is on true, extraordinary stories. Their “writers travel the world searching for encounters with the unknown. Wartime romance, unlikely savants, deranged detectives, gentlemen thieves, and love struck killers: stories that tap into the thrill of being alive.” Most stories tend to be at least 5,000 to 6,000 words. Rates depend on length and amount of reporting involved, but they generally pay $1 to $2 per word.

Good Housekeeping is a monthly women’s magazine. In Good Housekeeping, you can find decor inspiration, organizing tips, recipe ideas, diet, and health articles. They cover home, style, beauty, nutrition, fitness, and careers. The magazine accepts personal essays ( 1,000 to 1,200 words) and feature stories. Features usually range between 1,500 and 2,000 words. They pay up to $2 a word. The magazine also pay a kill fee (25%).

Cosmopolitan is a monthly fashion and entertainment magazine for women. They cover everything from fashion trends, beauty and relationships, to careers and self-improvement. The magazine reaches an average of 16 million young women ages 18–34. The magazine’s idea is to “empower young women to own who they are and be who they want to be.” Cosmopolitan accepts feature articles. Articles range from 2,000 to 3,000 words. Their features rate is $2 per word. You can find calls for pitches HERE.

The BlackLight, the New York Amsterdam News investigative unit, is looking for articles from experienced freelance writers. They are accepting pitches for Fact Checks (500 to 1,000 words), medium length articles (800 to 1,500 words), and long form articles (1,500 +words). They pay $250 for Fact Checks, $1 a word for medium length articles, and $2 a word for long form articles.

FERN-Food&EnvironmentReporting Network is an independent non-profit news organization. They produce investigative journalism in the under-reported areas of food, agriculture and environmental health. FERN looking for stories that are in-depth, investigative and explanatory. They expect reporters to travel to the locations where stories are based, and do in-depth reporting. FERN accepts pitches on a rolling basis. Their story budget depends on the complexity of the project. They also work with young reporters in a mentorship capacity. They pay $1 to $2 per word.

MIT Technology Review is a digitally oriented independent media company that explains the social and political impacts of the newest technologies. Their magazine is bimonthly, and wholly owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The magazine accepts pitches for news (800 to 1,000 words), features (2,500 to 4,000 words), profiles, op-eds, and more. They are looking for narrative features, profiles and essays. They pay $1 to $2 per word for reported pieces.

Biljana Tadic is a freelance writer. She is interested in history and writing about historical, social and political issues.

