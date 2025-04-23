Behind The Riser: Over 30 years of Bowhunting and Archery Stories – by Eric Grippa

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

One universal truth I have learned over the years is that we archers and bowhunters love a good story. I am no different. Behind The Riser is a book of stories that I have accumulated over thirty years of bowhunting and competitive archery. I start with what first sparked my interest in archery, and how at an early age my father got me into hunting, to transitioning into a bowhunter, as well as how I became a competitive archer.

These stories not only include the hunts that ended with me putting my hands on multiple Pope and Young bucks, but also hunts that didn’t end so well. There are stories about hunting deer, turkeys, and few other critters. I also relive encounters with wildlife that only bowhunters would experience. The book concludes with stories about my accomplishments as a competitive archer at indoor spots as well as on the 3D courses, including how I ended up with a belt buckle inscribed with the words “World Champion”.

About the Author

Eric Grippa started hunting with his father at age eleven, and later transitioned to bowhunting whitetail deer. In his thirty plus years of bowhunting, he has taken many Pope and Young bucks. As a competitive archer he has won state and national titles as well as winning the IBO World Championships.

