Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/01/2025

Remote Full-Time Editor/Reporter

Michigan Lawyers Weekly/BridgeTower Media

Remote Full-Time Editor/Reporter

Virginia Lawyers Weekly/BridgeTower Media

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year

AlterNet

Freelance Writer/Columnist – Pays $0.75-$1/word

The Napa Crush

Freelance Photographer – Philadelphia, PA

ShowingTime+/Zillow

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $24/hour

Shortform

Freelance True Crime Scriptwriters

EWU Media LLC

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $23/hour

Cabins For You

Freelance Proofreader

Valentina Gems LLC

Freelance Copywriter

Workwell Technologies

Freelance Content Creator

Elevation Capital

Freelance Chemistry Content Writer

IXL Learning

Freelance Physics Content Writer

IXL Learning

Freelance Ireland English Writer

Outlier

Remote Full-Time Resume Writer – Pays $50K-$70K/year

Silverspace Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$65/hour

DNA Recruit

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Virtuous

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$55/hour

Artisan Talent

Freelance Travel Writer

Compose.ly

Freelance Brand Writer – Pays $40/hour

Amplify

Freelance Weekend & Holiday Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Vox Media

Remote Full-Time Writer

ShiBit Industries

Freelance Digital Copywriters

TodayTix Group (TTG)

Freelance Copy Editor/Writer – Pays $44.50/hour

Planet Interactive

Freelance USA Educational Kindergarten Content Writer

Twinkl Educational Publishing

Freelance Content Strategist/Technical Copywriter

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Math Item Writer – Elementary and Middle School

IXL Learning

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $92K/year

Ava Labs

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $140K/year

Wealthfront

Freelance Sports Content Writer

HotTakes

Freelance Web Copywriter

Wiraa

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Zumba

Remote Full-Time Game Writer

Electronic Arts (EA)

Remote Full-Time B2B Tech Content Writer/Editor – Pays $75K/year

Bospar

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $47/hour

24 Seven Talent

Remote Full-Time Hunt/Fish, GearJunkie Writer – Pays $48K-$55K/year

AllGear Digital

Freelance Technical Writer

Elegant Enterprise-Wide Solutions, Inc.

Freelance USA Special Education Content Writer

Twinkl Educational Publishing

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $55-$60/hour

IDR, Inc.

Freelance Finance Staff Writer

The Motley Fool

Freelance Maryland Whipsnakes Beat Writer

Premier Lacrosse League

Freelance Copywriter

Cronin and Company

Remote Full-Time Copy Editor

Blaze Media

Freelance Deliverables Coordinator/Technical Writer

Empower AI Inc.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.