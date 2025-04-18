Karl Marx Ate My Homework: Wicked Tales of Marauding Marxists, Calculating Commies, and Malevolent Malcontents – by Stephen Guy Hardin

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

“Humor. It is a difficult concept.” – Lt. Saavik, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan.

Karl Marx Ate My Homework is a collection of satirical political essays and historical reflections covering a wide range of current topics and historical events both past and present. Combining historical accuracy with the absurd, Stephen Guy Hardin presents essays on the historical follies of Marxism, communism and other left wing absurdities that aren’t always found in the history books. But should be.

Conservatives, libertarians, and right thinkers will enjoy this book. Liberal, progressives and other left wingers could learn something from it.

Karl Marx Ate My Homework is the follow up to the globally reviled, but painfully brilliant Democrats Invade Mars. Which was the follow up to the nationally reviled, but stunningly brilliant Commies on Parade which was the follow up to the locally reviled and somewhat brilliant If Being a Conservative Were Easy There Wouldn’t Be Any Liberals.

Brilliant indeed.

But I digress.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Robert Tucker typically writes female detective mysteries, but this novel represents a shift in genre. The protagonists are teenagers living in a suburb south of Boston during the 1960s. The author drew inspiration from his Irish family history and rich folklore to create Darkness Has A Name.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

BEING YOUR BEST! If It Weren’t for Your Ego: Transcend the Tyranny of the Pecking Order and Have a Better Life Today!- by N. J. Mayfield

Outside of Ordinary – by J. T. Ryan

9.OH! – by Rich Ormbrek

Everything We Thought We Knew – by Carolyn Niethammer

The Five Gold Coins: a subtraction story – by Kay Flowers

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.