Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/13/2025

March 13, 2025 No Comments

Freelance News Editor – Pays $45K-$70K/year
The Epoch Times

Freelance Legal Copy Editor – Pays $50/hour
Kaplan

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $30-$32/hour
Maxis Clinical Sciences

Freelance Writer
Complex

Freelance SEO Specialist – Pays $20-$25/hour
Frank

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
Spence Consulting

Freelance Technical Content Writer
NetApp

Freelance Content Creator
Asheville Cottages

Remote Full-Time SEO Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
PetLab Co.

Freelance Content Editor
Outlier Ai

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $55K-$65K/year
Nmble Hiring Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer
Inizio Partners

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Halr Tech Group

Remote Full-Time CMC Writer – Pays $150K-$180K/year
AL Solutions

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Commerce Writer
BDG

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
24 Seven Talent

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $23-$53/hour
Horizontal Talent

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $38-$42/hour
Robert Half

Freelance Game Writer
Anzir

Freelance Copywriter
Creative Circle

Freelance Writer
AVIXA

Freelance Content Creator/Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
INSPYR Solutions

Freelance Content Writer
Avance Consulting

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $110K-$120K/year
Aditi Consulting

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Insight Global

Freelance Pokemon Writer
Sportskeeda

Freelance Design Systems Writer
Avenue Code

Freelance Technical Writer
Pivotal Solutions

Remote Full-Time Architectural Spec Writer – Pays $90K-$105K/year
Milrose Consultants

