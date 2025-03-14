Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/13/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Freelance News Editor – Pays $45K-$70K/year
The Epoch Times
Freelance Legal Copy Editor – Pays $50/hour
Kaplan
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $30-$32/hour
Maxis Clinical Sciences
Freelance Writer
Complex
Freelance SEO Specialist – Pays $20-$25/hour
Frank
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
Spence Consulting
Freelance Technical Content Writer
NetApp
Freelance Content Creator
Asheville Cottages
Remote Full-Time SEO Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year
PetLab Co.
Freelance Content Editor
Outlier Ai
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $55K-$65K/year
Nmble Hiring Solutions
Freelance Technical Writer
Inizio Partners
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Halr Tech Group
Remote Full-Time CMC Writer – Pays $150K-$180K/year
AL Solutions
Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Commerce Writer
BDG
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour
24 Seven Talent
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $23-$53/hour
Horizontal Talent
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $38-$42/hour
Robert Half
Freelance Game Writer
Anzir
Freelance Copywriter
Creative Circle
Freelance Writer
AVIXA
Freelance Content Creator/Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour
INSPYR Solutions
Freelance Content Writer
Avance Consulting
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $110K-$120K/year
Aditi Consulting
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
Insight Global
Freelance Pokemon Writer
Sportskeeda
Freelance Design Systems Writer
Avenue Code
Freelance Technical Writer
Pivotal Solutions
Remote Full-Time Architectural Spec Writer – Pays $90K-$105K/year
Milrose Consultants
