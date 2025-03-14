Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/13/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance News Editor – Pays $45K-$70K/year

The Epoch Times

Freelance Legal Copy Editor – Pays $50/hour

Kaplan

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $30-$32/hour

Maxis Clinical Sciences

Freelance Writer

Complex

Freelance SEO Specialist – Pays $20-$25/hour

Frank

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

Spence Consulting

Freelance Technical Content Writer

NetApp

Freelance Content Creator

Asheville Cottages

Remote Full-Time SEO Writer – Pays $50K-$60K/year

PetLab Co.

Freelance Content Editor

Outlier Ai

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $55K-$65K/year

Nmble Hiring Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer

Inizio Partners

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Halr Tech Group

Remote Full-Time CMC Writer – Pays $150K-$180K/year

AL Solutions

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Commerce Writer

BDG

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $23-$53/hour

Horizontal Talent

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $38-$42/hour

Robert Half

Freelance Game Writer

Anzir

Freelance Copywriter

Creative Circle

Freelance Writer

AVIXA

Freelance Content Creator/Writer – Pays $30-$40/hour

INSPYR Solutions

Freelance Content Writer

Avance Consulting

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $110K-$120K/year

Aditi Consulting

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

Insight Global

Freelance Pokemon Writer

Sportskeeda

Freelance Design Systems Writer

Avenue Code

Freelance Technical Writer

Pivotal Solutions

Remote Full-Time Architectural Spec Writer – Pays $90K-$105K/year

Milrose Consultants

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.