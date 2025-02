Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 02/22/2025

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:

http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Remote Full-Time Writer & Editor

The Carter Center

Freelance Travel Writer – Pays $21/hour

Islands

Freelance Writer

Legalcom Group

Freelance Copy Editor

Televate

Remote Full-Time Digital Marketing Content Creator – Pays $75/hour

21Tech, LLC

Freelance English Language Arts Test Prep Writer

Mometrix Test Preparation

Freelance Rapper and Writer

Massively Offensive, LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

BRM PRODUCTIONS LLC

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Decisive Point Consulting

Remote Full-Time Editor – Pays $67K-$75K/year

The Athletic Media Company

Freelance NAS Author

XDA

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25-$30/hour

True Talent Group

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45-$50/hour

LOGIXtech Solutions LLC

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Educated Solutions Corp

Remote Full-Time Content Developer – Pays $60-$65/hour

Aquent

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

SynapOne

Remote Full-Time Digital Copywriter

Robert Half

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $100K-$145K/year

RunPod

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Cypress HCM

Freelance Copy Editor/Writer

Planet Interactive

Freelance Consumer Tech Writer

CyberGuy

Freelance Copywriter

Braintrust

Freelance Copywriter

YunoJuno

Freelance Writer – Pays $75-$120/hour

Russell Tobin

Freelance Scientific Content Writer

Antibodies.com

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Wiraa

Freelance B2B SaaS Copywriter – Pays $25-$35/hour

Compose.ly

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

Turing

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Veracity Insurance Solutions, LLC

Freelance Technical Writer

State of Maine

Remote Full-Time Math Item Writer

IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time Architecture/Construction Technical Writer – Pays $90K-$100K/year

Insight Global

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $30/hour

Motion Recruitment

Freelance Bilingual Creative Writer – Pays $45/hour

Mercor

Freelance Psychiatry Content Author – Pays $50/hour

Blueprint Test Prep

Freelance Content Creator/Editor

LIV Golf

Freelance Copywriter

Glory & Brand

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $30-$45/hour

FotoCole

Freelance Proofreader

Televate

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.