Cancer Strategy: Worldwide Solutions to a Worldwide Problem – by Patrick Bishop

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book

“Cancer Strategy – Critical Thinking” by Patrick Bishop is a comprehensive, empowering guide to navigating the complex world of cancer care, blending scientific insight with holistic and integrative approaches. Spanning over 400 pages, the book targets patients, caregivers, and practitioners, offering a roadmap to understand cancer biology, evaluate treatment options, and adopt preventive strategies for improved outcomes. Bishop, a serial entrepreneur and cancer researcher driven by personal losses—his grandfather, father, and brother all succumbed to cancer—infuses the text with 19 years of research and a heartfelt call for thoughtful decision-making.

The book opens with a prologue on the “biology of belief,” where Bishop explores how faith and positive thinking influence health, rooted in his Christian convictions. This sets the tone for a mind-body-spirit approach, suggesting that mental and spiritual resilience can complement physical healing. The introduction frames cancer as both a medical and personal journey, advocating for a balanced strategy that integrates conventional treatments like chemotherapy and surgery with non-toxic alternatives such as acupuncture, Gerson Therapy, and detoxification.

Key sections delve into cancer’s biological underpinnings, explaining the immune system’s role in fighting malignant cells, the multistage process of carcinogenesis (initiation, promotion, progression), and the significance of early detection through screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies. Bishop highlights preventive lifestyle factors—diet (e.g., ketogenic, plant-based), exercise, sleep, and stress reduction—while introducing the unique oral-systemic connection, linking dental health issues like root canals to cancer risk via chronic inflammation.

A central feature is an extensive treatment catalog, detailing over 50 therapies with their toxicity levels (low, moderate, high) and FDA approval status as of December 2024. Conventional options (e.g., radiation, immunotherapy) sit alongside integrative methods (e.g., hyperbaric oxygen, Ayurveda), each evaluated for benefits and limitations to aid informed choices. Bishop emphasizes personalized medicine, spotlighting genetic testing and targeted therapies to tailor care to individual needs.

The book also tackles practical and ethical challenges: building a multidisciplinary care team (oncologists, naturopaths, caregivers), addressing financial toxicity—the hidden cost burden of treatment—and navigating survivorship, palliative, and end-of-life care. A critique of the pharmaceutical-driven healthcare system argues for a shift from profit-focused drug dependency to prevention-focused wellness.

Looking forward, Bishop explores emerging technologies like liquid biopsies, AI diagnostics, and gene editing, blending them with holistic practices to envision a future of patient-centered cancer care. Ultimately, “Cancer Strategy – Critical Thinking” empowers readers with knowledge, hope, and resilience, urging a proactive, integrative approach to conquer cancer’s challenges.

Reviews:

Pat wrote this book for every family that has ever faced this disease, he has been a friend for more than 15 years. We have walked a wonderful journey and we look forward to the next chapter.

– Tommie Weber

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

Robert Tucker typically writes female detective mysteries, but this novel represents a shift in genre. The protagonists are teenagers living in a suburb south of Boston during the 1960s. The author drew inspiration from his Irish family history and rich folklore to create Darkness Has A Name.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

The 14th Day of the First Month: Unveiling a Unique Perspective: a Layman’s Exploration of Dating Jesus’ Death Using Only the Bible – by Bill Hagedorn

Darkness Has A Name – by Robert Tucker

Karl Marx Ate My Homework: Wicked Tales of Marauding Marxists, Calculating Commies, and Malevolent Malcontents – by Stephen Guy Hardin

BEING YOUR BEST! If It Weren’t for Your Ego: Transcend the Tyranny of the Pecking Order and Have a Better Life Today!- by N. J. Mayfield

Outside of Ordinary – by J. T. Ryan

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.