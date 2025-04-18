Darkness Has A Name – by Robert Tucker

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Darkness Has A Name is a Young Adult fantasy novel set in 1960. It follows the adventures of Theo, an almost thirteen-year-old boy, as he navigates the perils of junior high school—a place filled with tedious classes, local bullies, and a girl for whom he harbors a secret crush. Little does Theo realize that he will soon find himself caught between two very different worlds hurtling toward each other, destined to collide in a terrifying battle of good and evil.

Dark, mysterious female creatures known as Banshees inhabit the first world. Their piercing screams announce the approach of death and a journey to the other world. Perched atop a mountain of skulls, like a fearsome bird of prey, sits their brooding queen goddess, Morrigan. She is a dangerous, yet hauntingly beautiful creature with long, flowing hair and intense, probing eyes. She reigns supreme over her black-robed minions, while angrily brooding the loss of a darkly powerful bracelet.

An ocean away lies Theo’s world, where he struggles with the curse of being small for his age, younger than his classmates, and decidedly unable to do anything cool. He remains blissfully unaware that his simple life is about to become more complicated and much more dangerous. Just weeks into the school year, something painful happens in his family that gives him the ability to see ghosts, but even more terrifying, to see Banshees. This dramatically complicates his interactions with family, friends, and even enemies. It leads to Theo discovering new powers, confronting a formidable adversary, testing new friendships, and forming an unlikely alliance as events spiral toward a deadly confrontation.

Sparkles of Discontent by Robert Tucker Nia D’Amato is a smart, feisty, impulsive Boston police detective who is caught up in a murder involving a shipment of diamonds. She follows a suspect’s trail through a raging snowstorm to the Vermont Inn. A tension filled evening with a nervous suspect, sets the stage for a final dramatic confrontation.

Inn Season by Robert Tucker Detective Nia D’Amato unwittingly finds herself drawn to the scene of a shocking accident that may be no accident. She quickly finds the island paradise of Nantucket hides an undercurrent of clandestine relationships and disturbing events.

About the Author

Robert Tucker typically writes female detective mysteries, but this novel represents a shift in genre. The protagonists are teenagers living in a suburb south of Boston during the 1960s. The author drew inspiration from his Irish family history and rich folklore to create Darkness Has A Name.

