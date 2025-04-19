Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/19/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Freelance Writer with Real Firearms Experience

Tactical Hyve

Remote Full-Time Proposal Writer

Public Works LLC

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Senarah

Remote Full-Time Nonclinical Lead Medical Writer – Pays $150K/year

Acumen Medical Communications

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$58/hour

Redbock – an NES Fircroft company

Freelance Services Trainer & Technical Writer

nVent

Freelance Copywriter

Next E-commerce

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Puffy

Freelance Blog Writer

WixJob

Remote Full-Time Lead Writer

ClickOut Media

Freelance Technical Writer

Smart IT Frame LLC

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $25/hour

Masis Staffing Solutions

Freelance Technical Writer

Insight Global

Freelance Game Writer

Anzir

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $30-$35/hour

Phyton Talent Advisors

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $52K-$82K/year

Businessolver

Freelance Technical Writer

WorkForce Software

Freelance Writer

SEDMYTS

Remote Full-Time Legal Writer

Boundless Immigration

Remote Full-Time Conversion Copywriter

INDI Staffing Services

Remote Full-Time Patient Access Content Developer – Pays $75K-$85K/year

FinThrive

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $30-$42/hour

Insight Global

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Taylor

Freelance B2B Content Writer

INFUSE

Freelance Creative Writer

Insight Global

Remote Full-Time Market Access Copywriter – Pays $60K-$100K/year

Inizio Evoke

Freelance Investing & Cryptocurrency Evergreen Writer

Benzinga

Freelance Horticulture/Gardening Writer

TN Nursery

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $50/hour

Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom

Freelance French General Writer

Omniscient Digital

