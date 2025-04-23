The 14th Day of the First Month: Unveiling a Unique Perspective: a Layman’s Exploration of Dating Jesus’ Death Using Only the Bible – by Bill Hagedorn

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

In “The 14th Day of the First Month,” Bill Hagedorn delves into the profound and often debated topic of the date of Jesus’ crucifixion. This exploration is crafted exclusively from biblical texts, offering readers a unique opportunity to engage with the material in an accessible way, free from complex theological language.

The book is thoughtfully organized to guide readers through the historical context and scriptural interpretations that surround the final days of Jesus. Hagedorn begins by laying a solid foundation, discussing the significance of the Hebrew Bible and clarifying the multiple meanings associated with the term “Passover.”

In the first section, readers will gain insight into the biblical calendar, which is essential for understanding the events leading up to the crucifixion. Hagedorn introduces the type/antitype concept, a key interpretative tool for exploring God’s appointed times and their relevance to the life and mission of Jesus.

As the journey continues, the author meticulously examines pivotal events such as the Lamb Selection Day and the Passover, illuminating their typical and antitypical significance. Readers will discover how the Feast of Unleavened Bread and the event of Firstfruits connect to the overarching narrative of redemption woven throughout Scripture.

Hagedorn does not shy away from addressing critical issues present in the Gospel narratives. He invites readers to consider the intentions of the religious leaders and the cultural implications surrounding the Last Supper. By scrutinizing key time markers in the accounts of Jesus’ death, he provides clarity to the complex timeline, enhancing the reader’s understanding of the events.

In the concluding sections, Hagedorn weaves together the findings and arguments presented throughout the book, emphasizing the necessity of resolving the debate surrounding the date of Jesus’ death. This resolution is framed not only as an academic pursuit but also as an opportunity for deepening one’s faith and understanding of the Christian experience.

Included is a comprehensive study guide designed for both individual readers and group discussions, enriching the reader’s experience and encouraging reflection. “The 14th Day of the First Month” offers a fresh perspective on this critical biblical event, inviting readers—whether seasoned theologians or curious newcomers—to journey deeper into the Scriptures. Hagedorn’s insightful analysis promises to enlighten, challenge, and inspire all who seek to understand the significance of Jesus’ death within the context of the biblical narrative.

About the Author

Bill Hagedorn is a retired businessman. He has started and led small group Bible studies in several churches and has taught classes on the Appointed Times of the Lord. He lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with his wife of 54 years, Linda.

