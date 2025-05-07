Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/06/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project (you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
And, don’t miss The WritersWeekly Podcast! Check it out! WritersWeekly.com/podcast
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form:
http://writersweekly.com/post-job
Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Raw Story
Freelance Content Writer
Content with Teeth
Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation
Freelance Editorial Writer – Pays $35-$50/hour
Huckleberry Labs
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $52-$55/hour
Aquent
Freelance Blog Writer
WixJob
Freelance Script Writer
Filmless
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year
Accounting Seed
Freelance Technical Writer
24 Seven Talent
Freelance Content Developer and Technical Writer
Videojet Technologies
Freelance Japanese Content Writer
Avance Consulting
Freelance Contract Lead Magnet Writer
Crisp
Remote Full-Time Writer
Fox News Media
Freelance Curriculum Content Writer
Inquiry By Design
Freelance SEO Blog Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Compose.ly
Freelance Technical Writer
The Ash Group
Freelance Technical Writer
Profiles
Remote Full-Time Clinical Letter Writer
Evolent
Freelance Technical Writer
Northwest Partners
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Wiraa
Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $52K-$82K/year
Businessolver
Freelance Technical Writer
MSR Technology Group
Remote Full-Time Drug Information Technical Writer
Prime Therapeutics
Freelance Medical Writer
Aequor Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Ping Identity
Freelance Social Media Writer
Alpha Moose
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Crisp
Freelance Content Writer
Ameriderm Med
Remote Full-Time Gambling US Writer
ClickOut Media
Remote Full-Time Claims Writer
Metro Public Adjustment, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
CGI Digital
Remote Full-Time Conversion Copywriter
Spiralyze
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.