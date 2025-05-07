Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/06/2025

May 6, 2025 No Comments

Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Raw Story

Freelance Content Writer
Content with Teeth

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour
DataAnnotation

Freelance Editorial Writer – Pays $35-$50/hour
Huckleberry Labs

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $52-$55/hour
Aquent

Freelance Blog Writer
WixJob

Freelance Script Writer
Filmless

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year
Accounting Seed

Freelance Technical Writer
24 Seven Talent

Freelance Content Developer and Technical Writer
Videojet Technologies

Freelance Japanese Content Writer
Avance Consulting

Freelance Contract Lead Magnet Writer
Crisp

Remote Full-Time Writer
Fox News Media

Freelance Curriculum Content Writer
Inquiry By Design

Freelance SEO Blog Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour
Compose.ly

Freelance Technical Writer
The Ash Group

Freelance Technical Writer
Profiles

Remote Full-Time Clinical Letter Writer
Evolent

Freelance Technical Writer
Northwest Partners

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Wiraa

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $52K-$82K/year
Businessolver

Freelance Technical Writer
MSR Technology Group

Remote Full-Time Drug Information Technical Writer
Prime Therapeutics

Freelance Medical Writer
Aequor Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Ping Identity

Freelance Social Media Writer
Alpha Moose

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Crisp

Freelance Content Writer
Ameriderm Med

Remote Full-Time Gambling US Writer
ClickOut Media

Remote Full-Time Claims Writer
Metro Public Adjustment, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
CGI Digital

Remote Full-Time Conversion Copywriter
Spiralyze

