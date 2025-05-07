Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/06/2025

our research project ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up(you don’t want to miss it!) and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 1,000 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Remote Full-Time News Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year

Raw Story

Freelance Content Writer

Content with Teeth

Freelance Writer – Pays $20/hour

DataAnnotation

Freelance Editorial Writer – Pays $35-$50/hour

Huckleberry Labs

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $52-$55/hour

Aquent

Freelance Blog Writer

WixJob

Freelance Script Writer

Filmless

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $70K-$80K/year

Accounting Seed

Freelance Technical Writer

24 Seven Talent

Freelance Content Developer and Technical Writer

Videojet Technologies

Freelance Japanese Content Writer

Avance Consulting

Freelance Contract Lead Magnet Writer

Crisp

Remote Full-Time Writer

Fox News Media

Freelance Curriculum Content Writer

Inquiry By Design

Freelance SEO Blog Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

Compose.ly

Freelance Technical Writer

The Ash Group

Freelance Technical Writer

Profiles

Remote Full-Time Clinical Letter Writer

Evolent

Freelance Technical Writer

Northwest Partners

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Wiraa

Remote Full-Time Content Writer – Pays $52K-$82K/year

Businessolver

Freelance Technical Writer

MSR Technology Group

Remote Full-Time Drug Information Technical Writer

Prime Therapeutics

Freelance Medical Writer

Aequor Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Ping Identity

Freelance Social Media Writer

Alpha Moose

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Crisp

Freelance Content Writer

Ameriderm Med

Remote Full-Time Gambling US Writer

ClickOut Media

Remote Full-Time Claims Writer

Metro Public Adjustment, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

CGI Digital

Remote Full-Time Conversion Copywriter

Spiralyze

