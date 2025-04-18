BEING YOUR BEST! If It Weren’t for Your Ego: Transcend the Tyranny of the Pecking Order and Have a Better Life Today!- by N. J. Mayfield

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Three major sources of unhappiness exist: physical causes (injury, hormones, genetic issues, nutritional deficiencies, etc.), life situations and self-esteem issues. Sometimes self-esteem issues create the unpleasant life situations.
This book provides a path to address self-esteem issues by abandoning a pecking order mindset and embracing an ego-neutral way to view the world. This can provide at least some relief to a variety of conditions, such as social anxiety from middle school to end of life, anger management, addiction, alcoholism, depression, bullying, succumbing to victim-hood and chronic unsatisfactory relationships.
Here is a simple, powerful, self-administered program that can immediately begin to improve your existence. By following these guidelines, your life can be better. Now!
Too busy to read yet another self-improvement book? Just read parts of it! To test it for yourself, study the section titled WHAT TO DO AND WHY. Then follow the simple program. To grasp the terms Ego-Neutral and Ego-Defensive in depth, read the optional CONCEPTS section. To observe these principles applied to an actual life, see the optional BEEN THERE! section.
New in this edition: Appendix D – Non-Traditional Protocols to Optimize Brain Function
Faster and less expensive than traditional counseling, implementing this program may be all that you need in order to transform your life!
About the Author
For more than twenty-five years the author worked as a data processing consultant and technical writer. Before that she completed a Master of Science degree and all but a dissertation toward a PhD in experimental psychology. She is currently retired.
